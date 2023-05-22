Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Black Watch veterans from Dundee, Perth and Fife revisit Central American jungle 44 years after serving there

The three former soldiers have made a pilgrimage to Belize.

By Stephen Eighteen
Black Watch veterans Peter Pendlebury and Danny Donovan.
Three former Black Watch soldiers have made a pilgrimage to Belize, Central America, 44 years after serving in the country’s jungles.

The Black Watch was posted to the exotic Caribbean Sea-bordered country in 1979, patrolling its border with Guatemala which claimed ownership.

Peter Pendlebury, 67, Danny Donovan, 66 and Graham ‘gus’ Angus, 64, spent two weeks touring the small country and took time out to organise a tribute service to soldiers who died during their posting 44 years ago.

Black Watch Private Ian Tasker, 18, of the 1st Battalion (RHR) died in Belize in September 1979.

Trio given tour

Former warrant officer Peter said: “We were able to have a service with the Belize Defence Force and British Army present.”

The men also paid tribute to two Queen’s Own Highlanders who died in a helicopter crash in Belize in 1976, laying a poppy wreath at the country’s memorial.

The military memorial in Belize.
The British Army maintains a presence in the now Commonwealth country with the British Army Training Support Unit Belize (BATSUB) supporting specialist training to UK and International Armed Forces.

The trio were given a tour of their old base and were entertained by the current colonel.

Peter is now a taxi driver in Perth while Glenrothes resident Danny has a business painting road lines and Graham is an engraver in Dundee.

Editor's Picks

