New Pitlochry community councillor resigns just days into role over ‘deep concerns’

Bruce Patterson says he has 'nothing to hide in the emails' that fuelled his unease.

By Stephen Eighteen
Bruce Patterson was one of eight members elected onto Pitlochry Community Council after mass resignations in January.
Bruce Patterson was one of eight members elected onto Pitlochry Community Council after mass resignations in January. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A newly appointed Pitlochry community councillor has resigned just days after taking up the role.

Bruce Patterson was one of eight members elected onto Pitlochry Community Council after mass resignations in January left it no longer quorate.

He joined Susan Campbell, Stuart Humphreys, Adam Jones, Paul Mayhead, Mia McCallum, Isobel Millar and David Roy in starting their new roles on April 20.

But less than a month into his position – before a single meeting – Mr Patterson stepped down.

He wrote in a statement that communications with previous and current community councillors had left him with “deep concerns”.

Email conversations

Mr Patterson wrote that his decision followed an informal community council meeting on May 2.

Afterwards he claimed he “had a number of email conversations with Fergus McCallum and Stuart Humphreys.”

Fergus McCallum, deputy secretary of Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council.
Fergus McCallum.

Mr McCallum was the only member of the council who did not resign in January, telling The Courier back then he was baffled at the mass walkout.

Mr Patterson’s statement added: “The content of those emails, subsequent conversations with PKC community council officers and conversations with the previous PMCC leave me with deep concerns.

“Consequently, I feel I cannot take a place on this particular community council formation.

“I apologise to members of the community that encouraged me to come forward to represent their views and to others on this committee who have given me their support.”

‘I have nothing to hide’

Mr Patterson has been a station manager of community radio station Heartland FM and chairman of Pitlochry Pavilion User Groups.

His statement further references the emails exchanged with community councillors.

“I have nothing to hide in the emails and am happy to share them with anyone that is interested,” he continued.

“They are conversations between two, then three, community councillors discussing council business.

“I understand that as I have stepped down the decision to share may rest with Fergus McCallum, Stuart Humphreys and/or the council itself.

“I would like to reiterate my apologies to the wider community and for any inconvenience that my action may cause this council.

“Of course, I wish the CC future success.”

Council – ‘we were all disappointed’

The resignation was made ahead of the recent EGM where new members were introduced and appointed into positions.

Adam Jones was appointed chair, Fergus McCallum as secretary, Isobel Millar as treasurer and Mia McCallum as data controller.

Pitlochry Community Council chair Adam Jones.
Pitlochry Community Council chair Adam Jones. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for the community council said: “Our focus is on doing all we can to engage with and support our community in 2023.

“At this stage, we are working hard to understand the immediate priorities of our community ahead of our first full meeting in June.

“We were all disappointed that Bruce Patterson chose to resign before our first meeting.

“We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Councillor John Duff, member for Highland ward, said: “I am pleased that the communities of Pitlochry and Moulin are represented by a community council again and know that the members will work hard to make a difference in the area.

“Members of the public are welcome to attend community council meetings and I hope that local people will come along and support their representatives.”

The Courier received no reply from Mr Patterson to our requests for comment.

