Best pictures as 600+ spectators see pupils in lunchtime concerts at Perth Festival of Arts

The shows in St John's Kirk are among the highlights of the festival's 10-day programme of events.

Perth Academy pupils in Wednesday's lunchtime concert during Perth Festival of Arts.
Perth Academy pupils in Wednesday's lunchtime concert during Perth Festival of Arts. Image: Fraser Band Photography.
Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

More than 600 spectators have been supporting school pupils in their lunchtime concerts during Perth Festival of Arts.

Pupils from Strathallan School, Kinross High, Perth High and Perth Academy have all been demonstrating their music skills.

On Thursday, May 24, children from Bertha Park High School will perform a concert before the following day’s festival recital with soprano Julieth Lozano and pianist Lucy Colquhoun.

Jools Holland and Richard E Grant

Now in its 51st year, the 2023 festival has already hosted some big-name acts.

Jools Holland played to a full-capacity Perth Concert Hall on Friday night with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and special guests.

Two nights later the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain played to another packed concert hall.

On Tuesday night, actor Richard E Grant entertained audience of almost 1,000 people in the same venue.

The children’s shows and Celtic folk opera The Seal-Woman also sold out.

The arTay visual arts exhibition ran for the first four days of the festival, attracting more than 3,000 visitors and showcasing a record number of visual artists.

Here is a list of the festival’s remaining events.

Pictures from Perth Festival of Arts

Pictures show Perth Academy pupils in their lunchtime concert on Wednesday, May 24. All images by Fraser Band Photography.

