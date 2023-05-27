Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Reece Rodger: Body found at Loch Rannoch in search for missing Fife dad

The family of Reece Rodger, who has been missing since March, have been informed.

By Emma Crichton
Reece Roger was last seen near Loch Rannoch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A body has been found in the search for missing Fife man Reece Rodger.

Mr Rodger went missing during a camping trip with friends near Loch Rannoch, Perthshire, on March 18.

Police confirmed a body was found on the north shore of Loch Rannoch on Saturday morning.

It has yet to be formally identified but the family of Mr Rodger, 28, has been informed.

Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.45 am on Saturday, 27 May 2023, the body of a man was discovered on the north shore of Loch Rannoch.

“Although the deceased has yet to be formally identified, the family of Fife man Reece Rodger, 28, who was last seen on the north shore of Loch Rannoch on Saturday March 18, has been made aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Reece Rodger was father of two

The industrial painter was originally from Rosyth but lived in High Valleyfield with his partner Paula Airzee and their two sons, Nate, 4, and Grayson, 1.

Mr Rodger was last seen camping with a group of friends on the northern shore of Loch Rannoch on March 18.

Paula Airzee spent months searching for her partner. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Despite some potential sightings in the hours after, there was no trace of the father-of-two until the body was found.

Worried friends and family spent months scouring the area for any trace of him.

Just last week an underwater search was held at Loch Rannoch, in Highland Perthshire, to no avail.

Ms Airzee previously said her family had been left “broken” by Mr Rogders’ disappearance.

“I can’t close my eyes anymore – not knowing where Reece is,” she said.

“To say we are broken as a family is an understatement.”

