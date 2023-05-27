Reece Rodger: Body found at Loch Rannoch in search for missing Fife dad

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in the search for missing Fife man Reece Rodger.

Mr Rodger went missing during a camping trip with friends near Loch Rannoch, Perthshire, on March 18.

Police confirmed a body was found on the north shore of Loch Rannoch on Saturday morning.

It has yet to be formally identified but the family of Mr Rodger, 28, has been informed.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.45 am on Saturday, 27 May 2023, the body of a man was discovered on the north shore of Loch Rannoch.

“Although the deceased has yet to be formally identified, the family of Fife man Reece Rodger, 28, who was last seen on the north shore of Loch Rannoch on Saturday March 18, has been made aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Reece Rodger was father of two

The industrial painter was originally from Rosyth but lived in High Valleyfield with his partner Paula Airzee and their two sons, Nate, 4, and Grayson, 1.

Mr Rodger was last seen camping with a group of friends on the northern shore of Loch Rannoch on March 18.

Despite some potential sightings in the hours after, there was no trace of the father-of-two until the body was found.

Worried friends and family spent months scouring the area for any trace of him.

Just last week an underwater search was held at Loch Rannoch, in Highland Perthshire, to no avail.

Ms Airzee previously said her family had been left “broken” by Mr Rogders’ disappearance.

“I can’t close my eyes anymore – not knowing where Reece is,” she said.

“To say we are broken as a family is an understatement.”