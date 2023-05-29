Best pictures from Atholl Highlanders parade and Highland Games at Blair Atholl

The Atholl Highlanders returned to Blair Castle for their annual parade and Highland games.

On Saturday the event opened with the Atholl Highlanders marching on parade.

They were led by the Atholl Pipe Band, playing “Dovecote Park” and “The Glendaruel Highlanders” on the march.

They were under the command of Regimental Sergeant Major Graham Jack.

The march was followed by the Marquis of Tullibardine presenting awards for long service and marksmanship.

On Sunday the Atholl Highland Gathering took place with heavyweight strongmen competing in the traditional caber toss, shot put and hammer throw.

There was also the Atholl Highlanders’ dash, a Highlanders versus pipe band tug of war, and piping and Highland dancing competitions.

The Atholl Highlanders are Europe’s last remaining private regiment and the event has been held for more than 170 years.

Andrew Bruce Wooton, chief executive of Blair Castle, said: “The Atholl Highland Gathering is a spectacular event encapsulating ceremony, tradition and celebration.

“It is wonderful to witness generations of Highlanders coming together in an event that offers something for all ages.”

Pictures

All pictures by Phil Hannah.