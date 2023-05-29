Invergowrie’s ‘young and affluent’ populace more able to cope with loss of GP, says NHS report

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of Invergowrie are better able to cope with the closure of the village’s medical practice because they are “relatively young and affluent”, claims an NHS report.

The Perth and Kinross Integration Joint Board is being urged to close the facility on June 16 when it meets on Tuesday.

This is despite a 566-name petition calling for it to stay open.

The medical centre is currently served by Dr Ronnie Ip, a GP who also holds a contract for the Ancrum Medical Practice.

A report by health chiefs says the majority of the practice’s 1,776 patients will be expected to travel to Ancrum, 3.5 miles away.

Those living in or very near Errol would go to Carse Practice, and a small number to other practices local to where they live.

“This may increase requests for home visits, as well as causing inconvenience for those impacted,” said an NHS report calling for the closure of the medical centre.

“Not all practices who are likely to have new patients from the practice will be easily accessible by public transport, including Ancrum.

“However, the population of the practice is relatively young and affluent so more likely to have their own transport than is seen in other practices.

“It may also be possible to consider a community approach to transport.”

Car ownership ‘myth’

The petition was presented to health chiefs at the council and NHS Tayside by Bailie Alasdair Bailey, ward member for Carse of Gowrie.

He said the report’s assertions on travel were “in stark contrast to what I’m hearing from many constituents.”

“They are really worried about the prospect of having to take two buses to get them to the doctor whilst already unwell,” he added.

“It’s also very unfortunate that NHS Tayside is perpetuating this myth that private car ownership is something ‘young and affluent’ people should aspire to.

“Keeping GP practices within walking distance of people’s homes would greatly help address the climate emergency yet NHS Tayside are using car ownership as a reason to move this provision well away from people’s homes.

“Not only that but the Ancrum Road surgery is already difficult to park at.”

‘No tenders received’

The report assesses alternatives to closure, which include offering the contract for tender.

It states that one was advertised on April 10.

“Despite three notes of interest no tenders were received,” the report said.

“A business merger with another practice also scored highly but no practice to date has approached the current GP partner to propose a merger.

“Running the practice as an independent practice was not seen as viable given the size of the practice population and the issues nationally with GP recruitment and sustainability.”

NHS Tayside announced in February that the door would permanently close on the Invergowrie practice amid challenges in running the service.

This was due to retirements at both the Ancrum and Invergowrie surgeries, and an inability to recruit new medics.

‘A lot of people will be very upset’

Bailie Bailey added: “I’m bitterly disappointed that in spite of 550+ people showing their support for the surgery, the preferred option from NHS Tayside is closure.

“A lot of people in Invergowrie and Longforgan will be very upset if this decision goes through.

“Ancrum Road surgery is not an easy journey by public transport and is going to force others into their cars for their medical provision.

“I’ll be speaking at the meeting in favour of continuing the service in Invergowrie under direct-management arrangements as has happened in other areas nearby in recent years when other surgeries have been under threat of closure.”

Tuesday’s virtual meeting begins at 2pm.