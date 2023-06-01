OAPs in Perth city centre block hit with 18% rent hike as heating bills almost double

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elderly residents in Perth have been hit with rent increases of almost 18% due to a huge hike in heating bills.

Bield has introduced a communal energy charge at Quayside Court in Tay Street.

The company says this covers the cost of heating shared areas in the city centre retirement complex.

But it has added 80% onto tenants’ heating fees and increased the service charge by 10%.

They say this is unfair because they have no control of the heating that is used throughout the building.

‘Rents are too high for what we are getting’

Last year Janet Jamieson, 79, paid £674 per month for rent, electricity, heating and staffing.

This year that figure has gone up to £794, a rise of 17.8%.

“I don’t mind paying some costs for staff but not that amount,” she said.

“The rents are too high for what we are getting.

“I can get a house for less than I am paying here.

“That is taking into account the additional costs for electricity.”

‘My daughter pays less’

One tenant who didn’t want to be named said they have a smart meter that measures their energy usage.

“It comes to £1 a day so I know exactly what I use,” they said.

All tenants live in one-bedroom flats.

Fellow tenant Eric Young, 88, said: “My daughter pays less to live in a nice two-bed council flat with a garden.”

Previous heating increases ‘not passed on’

Quayside Court has 38 properties and the monthly rental fees comprise four separate elements – rent, communal energy charge, heating and service charge.

The company says residents were consulted extensively about creating a separate communal energy charge that was previously included in the rent.

The biggest rise for tenants is in heating costs – but this was from a low base as increases had not been passed on for a number of years, the company says.

David MacInnes, head of housing at Bield, said: “The decision to increase rental charges was not taken lightly and is due to the cost of living and energy crisis.

“We understand rising costs are a source of worry for some tenants and we will continue to do everything possible to support and reassure them, including individual meetings with our dedicated income advice officers.”