OAPs in Perth city centre block hit with 18% rent hike as heating bills almost double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

OAPs in Perth city centre block hit with 18% rent hike as heating bills almost double

Bield has introduced a communal energy charge for elderly tenants.

By Stephen Eighteen
Janet Jamieson, Eric Young and Susan Graham at Quayside Court, Perth.
Janet Jamieson, Eric Young and Susan Graham at Quayside Court, Perth. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

Elderly residents in Perth have been hit with rent increases of almost 18% due to a huge hike in heating bills.

Bield has introduced a communal energy charge at Quayside Court in Tay Street.

The company says this covers the cost of heating shared areas in the city centre retirement complex.

But it has added 80% onto tenants’ heating fees and increased the service charge by 10%.

They say this is unfair because they have no control of the heating that is used throughout the building.

‘Rents are too high for what we are getting’

Last year Janet Jamieson, 79, paid £674 per month for rent, electricity, heating and staffing.

This year that figure has gone up to £794, a rise of 17.8%.

“I don’t mind paying some costs for staff but not that amount,” she said.

“The rents are too high for what we are getting.

“I can get a house for less than I am paying here.

“That is taking into account the additional costs for electricity.”

‘My daughter pays less’

One tenant who didn’t want to be named said they have a smart meter that measures their energy usage.

“It comes to £1 a day so I know exactly what I use,” they said.

All tenants live in one-bedroom flats.

Eric Young. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

Fellow tenant Eric Young, 88, said: “My daughter pays less to live in a nice two-bed council flat with a garden.”

Previous heating increases ‘not passed on’

Quayside Court has 38 properties and the monthly rental fees comprise four separate elements – rent, communal energy charge, heating and service charge.

The company says residents were consulted extensively about creating a separate communal energy charge that was previously included in the rent.

The biggest rise for tenants is in heating costs – but this was from a low base as increases had not been passed on for a number of years, the company says.

Quayside Court in Tay Street, Perth.
Quayside Court in Tay Street, Perth. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

David MacInnes, head of housing at Bield, said: “The decision to increase rental charges was not taken lightly and is due to the cost of living and energy crisis.

“We understand rising costs are a source of worry for some tenants and we will continue to do everything possible to support and reassure them, including individual meetings with our dedicated income advice officers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Russell Telford. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 31/05/2023
Paranoid Dundee brute knocked girlfriend's teeth out of line
Steven and Laura sitting in the garden with a selection of Sicilian wines from La Sicilyana.
How shared passion for wine let Perthshire couple put bistro disaster behind them
The world-famous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car. Image: Vintage Wheels Weekend.
Perth vintage cars: Road closures and other details as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to…
A Santa Cruz e-bike was stolen from an outbuilding. Image: Police Scotland
High-value mountain bike and e-bike stolen from Carse of Gowrie farm
Courier - News - Jamie Buchan - Accused Steven Rose at Court - CR0039679 - Perth - Picture Shows: Steven Rose (43) emerging from Perth Sheriff court with a female (check if named with Jamie Buchan) - Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Abusive Perthshire DJ throttled girlfriend and swung baseball bat at her
Stuart Younie, CEO of Mountaineering Scotland and his wife at the top of Schiehallion, Perthshire in May this year. Image: Stuart Younie.
Why are Angus and Highland Perthshire paths in need of repair?
Ancrum Medical Centre.
Invergowrie surgery 'could survive if Tayside GPs stop moving to Canada and Australia'
2
Parents protesting in front of UHI Perth Nursery against its proposed closure
Parents win fight to stop nursery closure at UHI Perth College
The A9 at Blackford. Image: Google Street View.
Two men taken to hospital after A9 crash at Blackford
Perthshire farmer, Crawford Niven, has cut a 1.5km outline of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir into his field. Image: Gloagburn Farm.
Rugby legend Doddie Weir's name cut into Perth farmer's field in bid to raise…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]