Perth & Kinross

Two holiday lets allowed in Dunkeld as locals claim ‘people are not able to stay in village’

The properties in neighbouring Birnam can accommodate up to 10 guests.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Birnam and Dunkeld area on a lovely afternoon from Birnam hill.
Birnam and Dunkeld area from Birnam hill. Image: Picasa.

Two short-term lets in Birnam have had their three-year licences unanimously approved despite objections.

Perth and Kinross Licensing Committee was asked to consider two separate applications for the popular picturesque Perthshire village when it met on Monday, May 29.

The meeting was held just two days before councillors voted to launch a consultation on introducing a short-term let control area within that area.

New hosts Mr and Mrs Malcolm sought a short-term let licence for a one-bedroom ground floor self-contained flat on Station Road which could accommodate up to four guests.

And existing hosts Mr and Mrs Cunningham sought a licence for a three-bedroomed semi-detached property accommodating up to six guests.

There were no objections to either application from the police, fire service or PKC’s planning department.

Both applications drew objections and so came before the committee for consideration.

One objector told the committee: “People are not able to stay in the village.”

Both couples were retired and said their properties would be used by them and their family.

Both also sought additional income from short-term lets when they and their families were not using the properties.

Dunkeld ‘not just a holiday destination’

The Malcolms’ application drew two objections.

Objector Val Wylie wrote: “If this application is allowed to go through, this property will be removed from the local housing pool and will be likely used for holiday accommodation.

“I am aware of several local people (one of whom has recently been obliged to move out of rented accommodation in which they have lived for about 20 years) who are looking for a flat such as this one, either to rent or to buy.

“This village needs more affordable long-term lets, not more holiday accommodation when there is already a significant difficulty for local people to remain in their own community.

“Dunkeld and Birnam is a living community, not just a holiday destination and I hope that planning decisions will reflect and support this.”

The Telford Bridge links Dunkeld with Birnam.
The Telford Bridge links Dunkeld with Birnam. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Fellow objector Karen Yellowlees had similar concerns.

She told the committee: “People are not able to stay in the village.

“I have no problems with people letting out properties on a long-term rental basis.”

The Malcolms – who live in Perth and Kinross – said there was a “dearth in the area of ground floor properties” for short-term let and had sought to make their flat as accessible as possible.

Mrs Malcolm added: “It is our property and it will be. We are not taking it out of housing stock per se.”

Hot tub ‘disruption’

Mr and Mrs Cunningham’s application for a short-term let licence for Rowan Cottage drew one objection.

Objector Mr Gray stays next door.

He wrote: “We now have rental properties on both sides of our home.”

During the meeting it emerged there was an issue with “disruption on the other side” where there was a hot tub in the garden.

Mrs Cunningham told the committee their holiday let did not have a hot tub “as I think it’s disruptive”.

The Cunninghams explained how they went to great pains to ensure guests were aware of the need to respect they were staying in a residential area.

Councillors were satisfied with the cases presented by both sets of applicants and unanimously approved both short-term let applications for three years.

