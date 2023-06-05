Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pictures: Fun in the sun at the Kettins fete

The event in Lindsay Park built on the growth of last year's fete and again included an evening gig by Engine House.

Olly Finlay (6), Ellie Evans (10), Eden Evans (9) and Lucy Millar (5) with their medals at the Kettins fete
Olly Finlay (6), Ellie Evans (10), Eden Evans (9) and Lucy Millar (5) with their medals at the Kettins fete. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen
By Stephen Eighteen

The weather played ball as the annual fete took place in Kettins.

The event in Lindsay Park built on the growth of last year’s fete and again included an evening gig by Engine House.

This year’s fete including a section for craft style stalls in a marquee, as well as Coupar Angus Pipeband, children’s games, ice cream, beer and burger stalls.

John Smith, chair of Kettins Community Council, said: “The annual fete is the main fundraiser for the many local groups, and it helps the community council to raise funds to support the community throughout the year.”

Kettins Fete pictures

Mark Gow and daughter Brooke Gow (aged 8) have some fun at Kettins Fete. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds of people attended the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Eden Evans (aged 9) took part in the egg and spoon race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
People were seen enjoying the sun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ellie Evans (aged 10), Olly Finlay (aged 6) and Eden Evans (aged 9) were focused during the egg and spoon race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Max Pirie (8) won the 100 metre race, running alongside was Eden Evans (9). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arran Lee (8) took part in the wellie wanging alongside brother Joshua Lee (10), grandma Pat Davie and Miley the dog. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Willie Donnachie and son Drew Donnachie (5) enjoyed some ice cream. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arran gave it his all! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everyone was out enjoying their Saturday in the sunshine. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ed (7), Fern (8) and Charlotte (5) from Blairgowrie with their beanbags. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
People got comfy while watching the races. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Coupar Angus Pipe Band performed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
There was a big turnout for the annual Kettins fete in Lindsay Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Coupar Angus Pipe Band put on a great show for the crowd. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lisa Currie with children Millie (1) and Olly (6) from Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An action shot from the football match. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Max Pirie (aged 8, from Rattray) did his best to keep possession of the ball. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Megan Gow alongside Grace Donnachie (6) and her mum Lisa Donnachie helped sell the sweet treats at the Kettins Primary School stall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some classic vehicles were also on display. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

