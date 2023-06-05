Pictures: Fun in the sun at the Kettins fete

The weather played ball as the annual fete took place in Kettins.

The event in Lindsay Park built on the growth of last year’s fete and again included an evening gig by Engine House.

This year’s fete including a section for craft style stalls in a marquee, as well as Coupar Angus Pipeband, children’s games, ice cream, beer and burger stalls.

John Smith, chair of Kettins Community Council, said: “The annual fete is the main fundraiser for the many local groups, and it helps the community council to raise funds to support the community throughout the year.”

Kettins Fete pictures