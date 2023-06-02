A90 roadworks: 12 nights of disruption between Dundee and Perth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being warned of 12 nights of disruption during roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

A near-1km stretch of the southbound carriageway, between the Inchmichael junction and Megginch Estate – close to The Horn Milk Bar – is being resurfaced.

The £300,000 project, being undertaken by Amey, starts on Sunday and runs until June 16.

A convoy will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

The A90 on-slip at the site of the roadworks will also be shut.

Traffic looking to join the A90 will be diverted northbound to the Inchture junction before joining the southbound carriageway.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The improvements, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 18,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”