Perthshire boarding school set to be saved from closure

Kilgraston School is in advanced talks with an education provider, which bosses say will provide it with "financial strength and stability".

By Poppy Watson
Kilgraston School looks set to remain open

A Perthshire boarding school looks set to stay open – just days after announcing it would shut this summer.

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, is in advanced talks with an education provider, which bosses say will provide it with “financial strength and stability”.

The school announced on Thursday it would shut at the end of this term, blaming a range of factors including the impact of Covid and a drop in demand.

A fundraiser was launched to help plug a £2 million gap and within 48 hours, more than £1.2m had been donated.

Now Kilgraston has announced it hopes to have a “bright, long and successful future” as it finalises a deal with Achieve Education.

The school is near Bridge of Earn. Image: Kilgraston School

A joint statement released by the school’s parents steering committee and Achieve Education said: “We acknowledge the immense efforts and commitments of Kilgraston School’s parents, guardians, alumnae and other benefactors and it is this support and loyalty that has been a key factor in Achieve Education Limited moving quickly to keep the school open.

“We would like to work closely with parents and guardians, now and in the future, to restore faith in the school and the outstanding educational and pastoral opportunities it offers.

“We will now work in good faith, as quickly as we can, to try and achieve legal completion of this proposal in conjunction with parents, guardians, pupils and staff.

“It is all our hopes that Kilgraston School will have a bright, long and successful future.”

Plans for new board of directors at Kilgraston

It is hoped a new board of directors will be appointed to replace the school’s existing governor and trustee structure.

The group says it will work in partnership with headteacher Tanya Davie and her team, who will continue to lead the school under the guidance of the Achieve Education advisory board.

Kilgraston would remain a school for girls.

Tanya Davie, head teacher of Kilgraston School. Image: John Need

Achieve Education’s board of directors includes Michael Farmer, a former head teacher of Kilgraston.

During his tenure, the school achieved the highest growth rate within its sector, and was recognised nationally in 2011 by being named the UK Independent School of the Year.

Achieve Education already works with many of the leading schools in England.

