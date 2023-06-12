Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Enchanted Forest 2023: How to get tickets and parking details for Perthshire show

The popular event returns to Faskally Wood near Pitlochry in October.

By Chloe Burrell
Enchanted Forest 2022.
The Enchanted Forest returns in October.

Tickets go on sale this week for one of Perthshire’s biggest events.

The Enchanted Forest attracts thousands of people to Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry, every autumn.

This year’s show will have an aquatic theme when it runs between October 5 and November 5.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 Enchanted Forest.

Enchanted Forest 2023 theme

This year’s theme was confirmed at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry on Thursday to mark World Ocean Day.

A diver swam through the aquarium’s underwater tunnel before presenting a sign saying From the Deep.

A diver holding a sign reading 'From the Deep' at Deep Sea World - this year's theme for the Enchanted Forest.
This year's Enchanted Forest Theme was revealed at Deep Sea World.

This year’s show will see visitors transported to an underwater world through light and sound.

There will also be a light show over Loch Dunmore which will use music, animation and light to tell the story of creatures found on the sea floor.

How to get tickets for Enchanted Forest

Tickets for the Enchanted Forest 2023 will go on sale at 10am this Friday (June 16) and can be bought from the Enchanted Forest website.

Signing up to the Enchanted Forest e-newsletter will also send a notification of when the tickets go on sale.

Parking

There is no vehicle access to the Enchanted Forest site directly.

Those attending will be transported by shuttle buses from outside New Fishers Hotel on Atholl Road in Pitlochry.

Shuttle bus transfer is included in the ticket price.

Those travelling to Pitlochry by car are advised to leave extra time to find parking in town in the several signposted public car parks.

Visitors at a previous Enchanted Forest event.
The event brings in thousands of visitors.

Parking on the street is free in the evening.

An accessible bus is available to those with specific access needs and departs from Blair Athol Distillery, but must be booked in advance.

Due to limited space, disabled parking on site is reserved for wheelchair users only.

Those who require a pass should book their ticket online and then contact See Tickets customer service with a booking reference number.

