Enchanted Forest 2023: How to get tickets and parking details for Perthshire show

Tickets go on sale this week for one of Perthshire’s biggest events.

The Enchanted Forest attracts thousands of people to Faskally Wood, near Pitlochry, every autumn.

This year’s show will have an aquatic theme when it runs between October 5 and November 5.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 Enchanted Forest.

Enchanted Forest 2023 theme

This year’s theme was confirmed at Deep Sea World in North Queensferry on Thursday to mark World Ocean Day.

A diver swam through the aquarium’s underwater tunnel before presenting a sign saying From the Deep.

This year’s show will see visitors transported to an underwater world through light and sound.

There will also be a light show over Loch Dunmore which will use music, animation and light to tell the story of creatures found on the sea floor.

How to get tickets for Enchanted Forest

Tickets for the Enchanted Forest 2023 will go on sale at 10am this Friday (June 16) and can be bought from the Enchanted Forest website.

Signing up to the Enchanted Forest e-newsletter will also send a notification of when the tickets go on sale.

Parking

There is no vehicle access to the Enchanted Forest site directly.

Those attending will be transported by shuttle buses from outside New Fishers Hotel on Atholl Road in Pitlochry.

Shuttle bus transfer is included in the ticket price.

Those travelling to Pitlochry by car are advised to leave extra time to find parking in town in the several signposted public car parks.

Parking on the street is free in the evening.

An accessible bus is available to those with specific access needs and departs from Blair Athol Distillery, but must be booked in advance.

Due to limited space, disabled parking on site is reserved for wheelchair users only.

Those who require a pass should book their ticket online and then contact See Tickets customer service with a booking reference number.