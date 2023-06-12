Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Plans lodged for permanent wild camping site at Perthshire wildlife park

The application follows the "incredible success" of temporary camping at Auchingarrich.

By Chloe Burrell
Rob Matthews and Alexa Reid from Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Rob Matthews and Alexa Reid of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

A Perthshire wildlife park is planning to introduce a permanent wild camping area for visitors.

Alexa Reid and her partner Rob Matthews took over Auchingarrich Wildlife Park near Comrie in May last year.

The pair arrived from England and quickly transformed the park – setting up an adventure play area for children and a crazy football course.

They also had a temporary licence for wild camping on site for £19 per night.

‘Incredible success’ of temporary camping at Auchingarrich

Now they are hoping to introduce a permanent area for camping that can be used all year round, after the “incredible success” of the temporary site.

The camping area would be spread over nearly two hectares.

A statement submitted to Perth and Kinross Council by Bidwells, on behalf of Auchingarrich, said: “The identified site, which is currently an area of unused land associated with the wildlife park, provides a site-specific opportunity to provide a wild camping experience in a rural area which is afforded the benefits of the amenities at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park and further boosted by the attractions and services of the nearby towns.

“The permanent wild camping area would improve the existing visitor experience through exploiting a new market which has proven to be a valuable addition to the wider area, and the rural business in question.”

An aerial view of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park in Perthshire
An aerial view of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

The report says the camping area would “further contribute to the economy” by adding an “additional level of attraction” to the local area.

It also states that it would “promote the longevity of the rural business”.

The plans include a composting toilet for campsite users.

The existing washrooms in the cafe block would also be made available to campers.

The proposals will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

Last year, the couple launched the park’s first walk-through, the Australia zone, containing emus, wallabies and a potoroo.

