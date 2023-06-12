Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Parents and supporters thanked after rallying to save Kilgraston School from closure

The boarding school near Bridge of Earn was set to shut due to a hole in its finances.

By Kieran Webster
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Kilgraston School. Image: Kilgraston School.

Parents and supporters have been thanked for rallying to save a Perthshire boarding school from closure.

Kilgraston School, near Bridge of Earn, was set to shut this summer due to a £2 million funding gap.

But a fundraiser, set up by parents, raised the cash needed to help keep the school going within just days of the announcement.

Achieve Education is now set to take over the school and keep it open for future generations.

Kilgraston head teacher thanks parents and guardians

Tanya Davie, head teacher of Kilgraston, said: “We thank all those parents and guardians who have placed their trust in the school.

“Your support and commitment together with that received from our staff, pupils and alumnae has been overwhelming.

“We are confident that we can now all enjoy sharing this positive message – a message that is good for the school, good for parents and, most importantly, good for our children.”

Tanya Davie, head teacher of Kilgraston School in Perthshire.
Tanya Davie, head teacher of Kilgraston School in Perthshire. Image: John Need

Members of the school board are at the final stages of agreeing the deal with Achieve Education, which is subject to legal and financial due diligence.

Existing and prospective parents have voted in favour of Achieve’s proposals following extensive talks.

Damian Hind, the leader of the parent action group, said: “On June 2, the news could not have been bleaker.

“The school was set to close and that was devastating for all involved.

‘Extraordinary call to action’

“The extraordinary call to action garnered by those parents who believe in Kilgraston’s future sparked support at home and abroad – and that has helped to bring us to today.

“We’d like to thank everyone who placed their trust in Kilgraston and in the Achieve group.”

The school was originally planning to shut due to a range of factors including the impact of Covid.

Achieve Education currently works with many leading schools in England.

Members of the board includes Michael Farmer, a former head teacher at the school.

