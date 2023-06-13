Motorcyclist and passenger suffer serious injuries in A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorcyclist and passenger suffer serious injuries in A9 crash

The road was closed near Dunkeld on Monday evening.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The A9 near Dunkeld Image: Google Street View

A motorcyclist and his passenger have suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A9.

The road was closed at its junction with the A822 for nearly two hours, just before 6.30pm on Monday.

The rider of the Honda Crossover motorbike, a 59-year-old man, and his pillion passenger, a 54-year-old woman, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the silver Toyota Rav 4 car were not injured.

Police Scotland is appealing for any information or footage to help its investigation.

Appeal for witnesses to A9 motorcyclist crash

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting reference 3410 of June 12.

The crash came on the same day that civil engineers slammed the Scottish Government for a series of failures around dualling the A9.

Members of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association claim they knew for years that the 2025 Perth-Inverness dualling promise could not be met.

They branded Transport Scotland as “the worst client to work for in the UK”.

