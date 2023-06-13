Motorcyclist and passenger suffer serious injuries in A9 crash

A motorcyclist and his passenger have suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A9.

The road was closed at its junction with the A822 for nearly two hours, just before 6.30pm on Monday.

The rider of the Honda Crossover motorbike, a 59-year-old man, and his pillion passenger, a 54-year-old woman, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the silver Toyota Rav 4 car were not injured.

Police Scotland is appealing for any information or footage to help its investigation.

Appeal for witnesses to A9 motorcyclist crash

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting reference 3410 of June 12.

The crash came on the same day that civil engineers slammed the Scottish Government for a series of failures around dualling the A9.

Members of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association claim they knew for years that the 2025 Perth-Inverness dualling promise could not be met.

They branded Transport Scotland as “the worst client to work for in the UK”.