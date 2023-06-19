550+ sign petition amid fears Perth Fire Station cuts could cause ‘loss of life and buildings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

550+ sign petition amid fears Perth Fire Station cuts could cause ‘loss of life and buildings’

As firefighters prepare to protest in Perth, a councillor's petition has had a huge response.

By Stephen Eighteen
David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station.
David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station. Image: David Evans.

More than 550 people have signed a petition in protest at a plan to decommission a fire engine at Perth Fire Station.

Scottish Fire Rescue Service (SFRS) last month announced that the station will lose one fire engine for at least a year as part of nationwide cuts.

There are currently three fire appliances – two fire engines (pumping appliances) and one aerial rescue pump (height vehicle) – operating out of the headquarters off Long Causeway.

But the SFRS says that from September the sole height vehicle, which can also be operated as a pumping appliance with minimum four crew, will be solely used as a height vehicle and crewed by just two.

Perth Fire Station.

Councillor Brian Leishman (Labour) said: “The consequences of this are potentially devastating with loss of life and buildings.”

He has set up a petition calling for a u-turn, which has received more than 550 signatures in just five days.

The ward member for Perth City North has additionally presented a motion to the housing and social wellbeing committee, who will meet to discuss it on Wednesday, June 21.

Firefighters are also planning to stage a protest in Perth on the morning of the meeting.

Noisy demonstrations already held

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the move is necessary as it seeks to find £36.5 million in savings within four years to meet budget targets.

Its announcement of the temporary withdrawal of appliances at 10 stations across Scotland – including four in Fife, the one in Perth and one in Dundee – has caused a furious outcry.

Noisy demonstrations have taken place outside council buildings in Glenrothes and Dundee.

Councillor Brian Leishman. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And Cllr Leishman has grave concerns about community safety in Perth.

“As well as this removal, Perth will have 63 operational firefighters instead of the 68 we have currently,” he said.

“This can only lead to a reduction in service the public has from the SFRS and it will make working conditions for firefighters more dangerous.

“What is going to happen when there is a fire?

“The two water pump appliances we are left with get turned out for the incident, as is the mandatory requirement.

“What happens if there is another fire at the same time in a different location?

“The ARP won’t be pumping water anymore and it will only have a two-person crew so it can’t effectively respond.

“We will need firefighters from Dundee or elsewhere to respond to the fire.

“The consequences of this are potentially devastating with loss of life and buildings.

“This is wholly unacceptable.

“I have great sympathy with firefighters, they don’t want this because they know that the consequences are going to be devastating.”

Call for meeting with SFRS

Cllr Leishman’s motion calls for the council to request a meeting with SFRS decision makers.

The Courier recently spoke to the service’s assistant chief fire officer David Farries, who warned “significant and permanent” change is coming.

David Farries.

He told us: “We definitely need to make permanent changes.

“Once savings are made for this year, we will turn our attention immediately to a public consultation to gain the views of our communities about what needs to be done.”

But he insists community safety will always be the primary concern.

This latter sentiment is queried by David Evans, the Fire Brigades Union’s branch secretary for Perth.

He is planning a series of protests in Perth.

David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station.
David Evans is planning a series of protests in Perth. Image: David Evans.

“We can’t see how this can’t have a negative impact on community safety,” Mr Evans said.

“The fewer resources we have, the less the ability we have to make a rescue or put out a fire, or deal with flooding or car crash.

“If we are out on a job there’s less cover in Perth for another job so we will need resources from another area to resolve it safely.

“This will make situations more dangerous.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag puts £7.5m Highland castle up for sale
Raith Rovers' Jack Hamilton, Ian Murray and Ross Matthews. Images: SNS and Tony Fimister.
Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during…
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. St Andrews The Scores property on sale Picture shows; St Andrews The Scores . St Andrews . Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have 'serious momentum' ahead of…
Kinettles Hotel wanted to open a Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed
Gibson's savage attack happened behind the Mecca Bingo and St Paul's Church buildings. Image: Google.
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is…
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Jane Hill: Son's tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100
General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
Plans for housing development on 'problem site' next to Dundee shops