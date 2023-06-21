Holyrood blamed for Perth Fire Station cuts as firefighters stage protest at council HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Holyrood blamed for Perth Fire Station cuts as firefighters stage protest at council HQ

Scottish Government gets the blame for cuts at Perth Fire Station that could put the area's residents "in grave danger".

By Stephen Eighteen
Red watch firefighter Jamie Scott and four-month-old son Theo Scott at the protest outside council headquarters in Perth.
Red watch firefighter Jamie Scott and four-month-old son Theo Scott at the protest outside council headquarters in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government has been blamed for cuts at Perth Fire Station that could put the area’s residents “in grave danger”.

Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) today (June 21) staged a protest outside Perth and Kinross Council’s headquarters in 2 High Street in the city centre.

They are against Scottish Fire Rescue Service’s (SFRS) proposal for the fire station in Perth to lose one fire engine for at least a year as part of nationwide cuts.

There are currently three fire appliances – two fire engines (pumping appliances) and one aerial rescue pump (height vehicle) – operating out of the headquarters off Long Causeway.

David Evans (FBU branch secretary) at the firefighters protest.
David Evans (FBU branch secretary) at the firefighters protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But SFRS says that from September the sole height vehicle, which can also be operated as a pumping appliance with minimum four crew, will be solely used as a height vehicle and crewed by just two.

The demonstration coincided with the council’s housing and social wellbeing committee discussing Councillor Brian Leishman’s motion for PKC to add its weight to the protest.

Mr Leishman said the public will be “in grave danger” if the cuts go through.

Finger pointed at Holyrood

SFRS says the move is necessary as it seeks to find £36.5 million in savings in four years to meet budget targets.

Its announcement of the temporary withdrawal of appliances at 10 stations across Scotland – including four in Fife, the one in Perth and one in Dundee – has caused a furious outcry.

Some of the councillors in Wednesday’s meeting felt the finger should be pointed at Holyrood rather than SFRS.

Scenes from the gathering outside Perth and Kinross Council headquarters.
Scenes from the gathering outside Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councilor Peter Barrett (Liberal Democrat) said: “At the heart of these changes is the Scottish Government’s budget and gross financial mismanagement.

“While we can express solidarity for the firefighters and support for their campaign in this chamber, that campaign needs to be taken to Holyrood.

“People in Perth and Kinross are rightly concerned about what the loss of a fire appliance will mean, particularly for response times in remote parts of our area.

“The Scottish Government needs to face up to the fact the fire service is being forced to make these decisions because of the restrictions placed on their budget.”

‘We live in the highest-taxed part of the UK’

Blairgowrie and Glens ward member, Councillor Bob Brawn (Conservative), said: “There will be potentially serious consequences, not just for Perth, but for other towns.

“Blairgowrie, our ward, is a retained station and may have to rely on support in a major incident.

“The situation is not the fault of the fire service – they have a budget shortfall of £36.5m – but of the Scottish Government, who will tell us they commit millions.

“But no matter how many millions they have it is not enough.

“We live in the highest-taxed part of the UK and the government that has received record levels of funding from London.

“But they seem unable to support our emergency services.”

Communities ‘will be less safe’

Councillor Leishman (Labour) set up a petition calling for a u-turn, which has received 695 signatures.

He said: “The public will have to wait longer for firefighters to arrive on scene, crews will have fewer firefighters on shift – and communities will ultimately be less safe.

“Ultimately it will take action from the Scottish Government to overturn the proposal.

“But if we as a council don’t make efforts to open dialogue with SFRS decision makers, and passionately make the case for not reducing our fire service, then frankly we are not doing the job we were elected to do – to fight for our residents interests and that of all our communities.”

The committee agreed to hold a meeting with the SFRS.

Councillor Brian Leishman with protesting firefighters
Councillor Brian Leishman with protesting firefighters. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Operational decisions on the allocation of resources are a matter for the SFRS board and chief officer.

“These changes are temporary and are prioritised in a manner that minimises community risk.

“It is right that SFRS continues to review its operations to ensure it is effective and delivering value for money.

“Decisions on how SFRS spends its budget is a matter for the SFRS Board and we have continued our commitment to support service delivery and reform with an increase of £14.4m in budget cover for SFRS in 2023-24.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

Merseyside Police has renewed its appeal to trace Andrew Armstrong. Image: Merseyside Police.
Six-year manhunt for wanted Fife man moves to Pitlochry
Michael Stewart, from Kirkcaldy, who died at Loch Lomond
'My smiling boy': Fife mum's tribute to Dundee student who died in loch accident
Customers enjoying the cafe at Crieff Food Co. Image: Phil Hannah.
Award-winning Perthshire farm shop for sale for nearly £1m
How proposed active freeway would look further along Arbroath Road, near Dawson Park.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Active Freeways is huge traffic shake-up – and legitimate concerns need…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray on the sidelines.
Raith Rovers 'waiting on a couple of answers' as Ian Murray explains early return…
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Doubts over SNP rebel Fergus Ewing’s future in party after vote to oust Lorna…
Jody Petrie.
Serial rapist told at Dundee High Court he faces 'significant' prison term
Former Cupar photographer Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith: Former Scout leader and Cupar photographer dies
The Kirkcaldy home.
Kirkcaldy family home designed by renowned architect among most viewed last month
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0038723 G Jennings pics , heavy rain in Dundee city centre, friday 30th September.
Thunderstorms could hit Tayside and Fife today