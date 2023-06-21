Six-year manhunt for wanted Fife man moves to Pitlochry

A six-year manhunt by English cops looking for a Fife man wanted on drugs charges has moved its focus to Pitlochry.

Andrew Armstrong has been on the run since failing to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in 2017.

He had been arrested over an alleged cannabis farm in Birkdale, near Southport.

Officers renewed a public appeal to track down the 37-year-old, who is originally from Fife, earlier this month.

Now, in a further update, police in Merseyside have revealed they believe Armstrong is living in Pitlochry.

Appeal for information over wanted Fife man

A spokesperson said: “Armstrong is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes, and has connections to Bootle and Southport in Sefton.

“Armstrong is now believed to live in Pitlochry, a town in the Perth and Kinross area of Scotland.

“If you have any information you can contact us @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference 0517256353.”