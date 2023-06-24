Pictures: Children from Perth’s Inspire Dance Studio win seven Scottish titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pictures: Children from Perth’s Inspire Dance Studio win seven Scottish titles

The youngsters took the honours at the WLDF Scottish Championships at Levenmouth Academy.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perth's Inspire Dance Studio
The youngsters from Perth's Inspire Dance Studio who won Scottish titles.

Children from Perth’s Inspire Dance Studio have claimed an impressive seven Scottish titles.

The youngsters took the honours at the World Lyrical Dance Federation (WLDF) Scottish Championships at Levenmouth Academy.

The event showcased the nation’s best young talents in the jazz, lyrical and acro categories.

Five titles were split between Skye Moloney and James Doogan, who each bagged two individual first places as well as a duo win.

Meanwhile Clara Robertson, Willow McDonald, Summer Moloney won as a trio, with Larissa Wernsen claiming a solo first place.

Full list of results

Larissa Wernsen – 1st in under-10 acro solo.

Skye Moloney – 1st in under-10 jazz solo and lyrical solo.

James Doogan – 1st in under-14 jazz solo and lyrical solo.

Skye Moloney and James Doogan – 1st in under-14 jazz duo.

Clara Robertson, Willow McDonald and Summer Moloney – 1st in under-8 lyrical trio.

Millie Don – 2nd in under-6 lyrical solo.

Clara Robertson and Summer Moloney – 2nd in under-8 jazz duo.

Larissa Wernsen, Madison Don, Eleanor Brown and Freya Simpson – 2nd in under-10 lyrical quad.

Summer Moloney – 3rd in under-8 acro solo.

Larissa Wernsen – 3rd in under-10 jazz solo.

Lauren Wernsen – 4th in under-18 acro solo.

Georgia Cuthbert – 4th in under-12 lyrical solo.

Ailsa McKenzie and Ellie Bennett – 4th in under-18 jazz duo.

Larissa Wernsen, Madison Don – 4th in under-10 jazz duo.

Junior lyrical team – 4th.

Stella Garvie – 5th in under-6 lyrical solo.

Eleanor Brown – 5th in under-10 lyrical solo.

Larissa Wernsen – 5th in under-10 lyrical solo (level 2).

Eleanor Brown and Freya Simpson – 5th in under-10 jazz duo.

Junior jazz team – 5th.

Poppy McDonald, Leva Stewart, Skye Moloney and Georgia Cuthbert – 6th in under-12 lyrical quad.

Summer Moloney – 7th in under-8 jazz solo.

Ellie Bennett – 7th in under-16 lyrical solo.

Senior lyrical team – 7th.

Senior jazz team – 7th.

Clara Robertson – 10th in under-8 jazz solo.

Ailsa McKenzie – 10th in under-18 lyrical solo.

Other team members

Emily-Grace MacFadyen, Roma Lamb, Leah Blackburn, Anna Watt, Eilidh Sherrit, Jessica Butler and Olivia Boyd.

Classes for children of all ages

Inspire began in 2012 at Highland House, St Catherine’s Road.

In 2017 the group moved to its current base in Victoria Street, which was designed by the Robertson Group, whose chief executive Elliot Robertson is married to Inspire’s owner Brooke.

The busy studio hosts around six classes every night from Tuesday to Saturday.

Teachers give lessons in ballet, tap, jazz, Highland, acro, lyrical and street dance.

For toddlers there are dedicated ballet and mini movers classes.

Successful students

In the past few years some of the students have gone on to train at dance colleges.

This year Georgia Wiggan, 12, will attend the Dance School of Scotland, while Ailsa McKenzie, 16, is heading off to Hamilton Theatre Arts to study professional dance performance.

Fellow 16-year-old Jessica Butler will study musical theatre at the University of the Highland and Islands.

The successes at Levenmouth follow a haul of 11 titles at the WLDF World Championships in Dublin last year.

Inspire recently won a Quality Business Award for best ballet school in Perth.

Pictures

All pictures by Inspire Dance Studio.

Perth - Inspire Dance - junior jazz team.jpg
Junior jazz team.
Perth - Inspire Dance - Larissa Wernsen
Larissa Wernsen.
Perth - Inspire Dance - junior lyrical team.
Junior lyrical team.
Perth - Inspire Dance - Stella Garvie and Millie Don.
Stella Garvie and Millie Don.
Perth - Inspire Dance - senior jazz team.
Senior jazz team.
Perth - Inspire Dance - Summer Moloney and Clara Robertson.
Summer Moloney and Clara Robertson.
Perth - Inspire Dance - Larissa Wernsen and Madison Don.
Larissa Wernsen and Madison Don.. Unknown. Supplied by Inspire Dance Studio Date; Unknown
Perth - Inspire Dance - Larissa Wernsen
Larissa Wernsen.
Perth - Inspirse Dance - full team.
The full team.
Perth - Inspire Dance - Ellie Bennett and Ailsa McKenzie.
Ellie Bennett and Ailsa McKenzie.
Perth - Inspire Dance - under 8 trio
Under-8 trio.
Perth - Inspire Dance - Eleanor Brown and Freya Simpson.
Eleanor Brown and Freya Simpson.

