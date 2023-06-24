Pictures: Children from Perth’s Inspire Dance Studio win seven Scottish titles

Children from Perth’s Inspire Dance Studio have claimed an impressive seven Scottish titles.

The youngsters took the honours at the World Lyrical Dance Federation (WLDF) Scottish Championships at Levenmouth Academy.

The event showcased the nation’s best young talents in the jazz, lyrical and acro categories.

Five titles were split between Skye Moloney and James Doogan, who each bagged two individual first places as well as a duo win.

Meanwhile Clara Robertson, Willow McDonald, Summer Moloney won as a trio, with Larissa Wernsen claiming a solo first place.

Full list of results

Larissa Wernsen – 1st in under-10 acro solo.

Skye Moloney – 1st in under-10 jazz solo and lyrical solo.

James Doogan – 1st in under-14 jazz solo and lyrical solo.

Skye Moloney and James Doogan – 1st in under-14 jazz duo.

Clara Robertson, Willow McDonald and Summer Moloney – 1st in under-8 lyrical trio.

Millie Don – 2nd in under-6 lyrical solo.

Clara Robertson and Summer Moloney – 2nd in under-8 jazz duo.

Larissa Wernsen, Madison Don, Eleanor Brown and Freya Simpson – 2nd in under-10 lyrical quad.

Summer Moloney – 3rd in under-8 acro solo.

Larissa Wernsen – 3rd in under-10 jazz solo.

Lauren Wernsen – 4th in under-18 acro solo.

Georgia Cuthbert – 4th in under-12 lyrical solo.

Ailsa McKenzie and Ellie Bennett – 4th in under-18 jazz duo.

Larissa Wernsen, Madison Don – 4th in under-10 jazz duo.

Junior lyrical team – 4th.

Stella Garvie – 5th in under-6 lyrical solo.

Eleanor Brown – 5th in under-10 lyrical solo.

Larissa Wernsen – 5th in under-10 lyrical solo (level 2).

Eleanor Brown and Freya Simpson – 5th in under-10 jazz duo.

Junior jazz team – 5th.

Poppy McDonald, Leva Stewart, Skye Moloney and Georgia Cuthbert – 6th in under-12 lyrical quad.

Summer Moloney – 7th in under-8 jazz solo.

Ellie Bennett – 7th in under-16 lyrical solo.

Senior lyrical team – 7th.

Senior jazz team – 7th.

Clara Robertson – 10th in under-8 jazz solo.

Ailsa McKenzie – 10th in under-18 lyrical solo.

Other team members

Emily-Grace MacFadyen, Roma Lamb, Leah Blackburn, Anna Watt, Eilidh Sherrit, Jessica Butler and Olivia Boyd.

Classes for children of all ages

Inspire began in 2012 at Highland House, St Catherine’s Road.

In 2017 the group moved to its current base in Victoria Street, which was designed by the Robertson Group, whose chief executive Elliot Robertson is married to Inspire’s owner Brooke.

The busy studio hosts around six classes every night from Tuesday to Saturday.

Teachers give lessons in ballet, tap, jazz, Highland, acro, lyrical and street dance.

For toddlers there are dedicated ballet and mini movers classes.

Successful students

In the past few years some of the students have gone on to train at dance colleges.

This year Georgia Wiggan, 12, will attend the Dance School of Scotland, while Ailsa McKenzie, 16, is heading off to Hamilton Theatre Arts to study professional dance performance.

Fellow 16-year-old Jessica Butler will study musical theatre at the University of the Highland and Islands.

The successes at Levenmouth follow a haul of 11 titles at the WLDF World Championships in Dublin last year.

Inspire recently won a Quality Business Award for best ballet school in Perth.

Pictures

All pictures by Inspire Dance Studio.