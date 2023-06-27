Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth teases ‘exciting news’ as signs go back up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth teases ‘exciting news’ as signs go back up

The restaurant closed last October but customers are now hoping for a revival.

By Chloe Burrell
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Signs have been put back up at Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

A Perth restaurant that closed last year has teased “exciting news” after signs were put back up on its former premises.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse on Princes Street shut last October.

It came after the venue – famed for its 60oz steak challenges – was struggling for staff.

Owner Colin Nicoll put it down to factors including Brexit and Covid.

The family’s butcher shop also closed last month, citing “increasing staffing difficulties”.

Work inside Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth

Tayside Bar and Kitchen opened in the old steakhouse unit in April – but ceased trading at the start of this month.

Now, the Nicoll’s Steakhouse signs have been put back on the building.

A post on Facebook said: “Our sign is back up and some work going on inside, watch out for some exciting news coming very soon.”

Colin Nicoll, owner of Nicoll's Steakhouse.
Colin Nicoll. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Work is taking place inside Nicoll’s Steakhouse. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.

Mr Nicoll has declined to comment on his plans.

But customers have expressed their excitement at the potential return of the restaurant.

One said: “Great news – can’t wait for the shared platter.

“You’ve been missed!”

Another wrote: “Looking forward to you opening soon.”

It comes as the former Greyfriars Bar may also be set to reopen.

Greyfriars Bar in Perth.
Greyfriar Bar in Perth. Image: Greyfriars Bar/Facebook.

Greyfriars – more recently known as Malky’s Bar – closed on June 17.

But an announcement on Facebook has confirmed it will be “open again soon”.

It said: “Greyfriars Bar will remain closed whilst we undergo some exciting new refurbishments.

“The bar will be open again soon – stay tuned.”

More from The Courier

The attack took place close to Merton Avenue.
Dundee teenager hospitalised after dog attack
SNP Transport Secretary Mairi McAllan
New Transport Secretary vague over A9 dualling timescales
St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn has joined Cowdenbeath on loan.
Cowdenbeath sign young St Johnstone goalkeeper Craig Hepburn on season-long loan
Lewis Capaldi joins Niall Horan on stage at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee.
Niall Horan reveals Lewis Capaldi chats during St Andrews visit as Scot takes break…
General view of Innis & Gunn pub in Dundee
Innis & Gunn Dundee bar shuts over 'sharp rise' in costs
The company provided services for hundreds of elderly people in Angus. Image: Shutterstock/fizkes.
Nearly 250 Angus residents could be left without support services as care firm closes
Rod Wallace, former Dundee councillor and Conservative group leader has died aged 81.
Rod Wallace: Former Dundee city councillor dies aged 81
Arbroath High School
Inspectors brand Arbroath High School 'weak' over attainment and achievement
Russell Telford.
Unrepentant thug jailed for knocking partner's teeth out of line in Broughty Ferry
Humza Yousaf with his hand on the shoulder of protester Theresa Mallet after she disrupted his speech to the SNP independence convention in Dundee's Caird Hall.
JIM SPENCE: Hammer Humza Yousaf over Eljamel response - not how he handled Dundee…