Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth teases ‘exciting news’ as signs go back up

A Perth restaurant that closed last year has teased “exciting news” after signs were put back up on its former premises.

Nicoll’s Steakhouse on Princes Street shut last October.

It came after the venue – famed for its 60oz steak challenges – was struggling for staff.

Owner Colin Nicoll put it down to factors including Brexit and Covid.

The family’s butcher shop also closed last month, citing “increasing staffing difficulties”.

Work inside Nicoll’s Steakhouse in Perth

Tayside Bar and Kitchen opened in the old steakhouse unit in April – but ceased trading at the start of this month.

Now, the Nicoll’s Steakhouse signs have been put back on the building.

A post on Facebook said: “Our sign is back up and some work going on inside, watch out for some exciting news coming very soon.”

Mr Nicoll has declined to comment on his plans.

But customers have expressed their excitement at the potential return of the restaurant.

One said: “Great news – can’t wait for the shared platter.

“You’ve been missed!”

Another wrote: “Looking forward to you opening soon.”

It comes as the former Greyfriars Bar may also be set to reopen.

Greyfriars – more recently known as Malky’s Bar – closed on June 17.

But an announcement on Facebook has confirmed it will be “open again soon”.

It said: “Greyfriars Bar will remain closed whilst we undergo some exciting new refurbishments.

“The bar will be open again soon – stay tuned.”