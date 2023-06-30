Demand for action on Auchterarder ‘disgrace’ that has lain derelict for eight years

Elderly residents came out to protest at a derelict site in the heart of Auchterarder that has lain derelict for eight years.

Residents of the Hanover Gardens sheltered housing complex are concerned at the state of 139 High Street, which is on the junction of North Crofts.

They say the overgrown land is a health hazard and also feel it is an eyesore in a prominent part of the town.

They want Perth and Kinross Council to ensure the owner develops the land as per the planning permission for a new home.

At the very least, they want the area properly fenced off.

Site has foundations only

The site has been empty since a row of cottages there were demolished.

In December 2015, consent was given for a replacement dwelling, garage and formation of vehicle access.

“They laid the foundations and that’s it – it’s just derelict,” said Stephen Brooker on behalf of the Hanover Gardens Residents Group.

“If we go out and sit on our patio it is in view all of the time.

“We was have to put up with all the weeds and seeds. It is like a snowstorm when the dandelions come down.

“There are a lot of people here with respiratory diseases so when you have seeds flying around it is not good.

“Water congregates when it rains, particularly in the warm weather, and you get all these mosquitoes and goodness knows what flying around.

“We have had people outwith Hanover Gardens saying this is a disgrace to the town.

“It drags the whole place down.”

Limited powers available

Stephen says he regularly asks the council to take action.

He recently received a response from a building standards officer who wrote: “There are limited powers available to the council which would allow the potential for PKC to compulsory purchase the site.

“Or indeed require that action was taken to complete the development approved – although a new building warrant would be required.

“Neither is the condition such that we could reasonably serve a notice to see the site ‘tidied’.”

‘There is something wrong here’

This was an unconvincing explanation, Stephen felt.

“When they say they have no powers there is something wrong here,” he said.

“The council has powers.

“I would like to see the council either say to the owner of the land that they want the building done in a reasonable time, or block it off, or build a wall.

“Or better still, get the council to purchase it if the owner is not looking after it.”

Council to contact owner

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said it had monitored the situation over a number of years and had provided concerned parties with appropriate advice regarding the steps it can take.

They added “We have also advised them that we will be contacting the owner to make them aware of the residents’ concerns and request an update on their intentions for the site going forward.”

