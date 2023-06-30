Demand for action on Auchterarder ‘disgrace’ that has lain derelict for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Demand for action on Auchterarder ‘disgrace’ that has lain derelict for eight years

Residents say the overgrown land is a health hazard and also feel it is an eyesore in a prominent part of the town.

By Stephen Eighteen
Residents of the Hanover Gardens sheltered housing complex in Auchterarder outside the derelict plot.
Residents of the Hanover Gardens sheltered housing complex outside the derelict plot. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Elderly residents came out to protest at a derelict site in the heart of Auchterarder that has lain derelict for eight years.

Residents of the Hanover Gardens sheltered housing complex are concerned at the state of 139 High Street, which is on the junction of North Crofts.

They say the overgrown land is a health hazard and also feel it is an eyesore in a prominent part of the town.

They want Perth and Kinross Council to ensure the owner develops the land as per the planning permission for a new home.

At the very least, they want the area properly fenced off.

Site has foundations only

The site has been empty since a row of cottages there were demolished.

In December 2015, consent was given for a replacement dwelling, garage and formation of vehicle access.

The site in Auchterarder has been labelled a 'disgrace' by locals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The site has been labelled a ‘disgrace’ by locals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“They laid the foundations and that’s it – it’s just derelict,” said Stephen Brooker on behalf of the Hanover Gardens Residents Group.

“If we go out and sit on our patio it is in view all of the time.

“We was have to put up with all the weeds and seeds. It is like a snowstorm when the dandelions come down.

“There are a lot of people here with respiratory diseases so when you have seeds flying around it is not good.

“Water congregates when it rains, particularly in the warm weather, and you get all these mosquitoes and goodness knows what flying around.

“We have had people outwith Hanover Gardens saying this is a disgrace to the town.

“It drags the whole place down.”

Limited powers available

Stephen says he regularly asks the council to take action.

Stephen Brooker at the site in Auchterarder.
Stephen Brooker at the site. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He recently received a response from a building standards officer who wrote: “There are limited powers available to the council which would allow the potential for PKC to compulsory purchase the site.

“Or indeed require that action was taken to complete the development approved – although a new building warrant would be required.

“Neither is the condition such that we could reasonably serve a notice to see the site ‘tidied’.”

‘There is something wrong here’

This was an unconvincing explanation, Stephen felt.

The land in Auchterarder has lain derelict for eight years.
The land has lain derelict for eight years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“When they say they have no powers there is something wrong here,” he said.

“The council has powers.

“I would like to see the council either say to the owner of the land that they want the building done in a reasonable time, or block it off, or build a wall.

“Or better still, get the council to purchase it if the owner is not looking after it.”

Council to contact owner

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said it had monitored the situation over a number of years and had provided concerned parties with appropriate advice regarding the steps it can take.

They added “We have also advised them that we will be contacting the owner to make them aware of the residents’ concerns and request an update on their intentions for the site going forward.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Showaddywaddy 50th anniversary what's on Picture shows; Showaddywaddy drummer Romeo Challenger with the band. na. Supplied by Romeo Challenger Date; Unknown
'It's just like yesterday': Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth,…
A car with a parking fine in Dundee.
All you need to know as Dundee and Angus parking fines rise this weekend
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories
Paul Usher.
Perthshire drink-driver was hunting for pal who took his Harley Davidson for a spin
The Glenrothes boundary sign goes up as the development takes shape in 1953. Image: DC Thomson.
The birth of Glenrothes - and what Fife's new town might have been called
Graphic showing photo of Theresa Lawson from Journeycall, winner of Growth Business of the Year at the 2016 Courier Business Awards.
Journeycall: Courier Business Awards win gave us a competitive edge
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Perthshire
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee.
Tayside Aviation assets for sale as Dundee firm's survival chances dwindle
Killiecrankie Cottage.
Council blocks Killiecrankie man with accessibility needs from installing lift in his home