Perth & Kinross Trains south of Perth disrupted by signalling fault Services are returning to normal after the problem at Perth on Thursday evening. By Chloe Burrell June 29 2023, 8.12pm

Trains south of Perth disrupted by signalling fault

Trains south of Perth are disrupted due to a signalling fault. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson Trains travelling south of Perth were disrupted due to a signalling fault on Thursday evening. ScotRail services travelling towards Edinburgh and Glasgow were cancelled or delayed after the problem was discovered at Perth. Engineers arrived at the scene and the problem was repaired just before 8.30pm. ScotRail says services are now returning to normal.