Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in Perthshire park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in Perthshire park

Police say they are investigating after the incident in a public park in Stanley earlier this week

By Lindsey Hamilton
Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell
Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell

A valuable Bengal car has been hit in the face with a pellet from an air rifle fired in a public park in Perthshire.

The incident happened in Shielhill Park, Stanley sometime on Wednesday night.

Although the cat didn’t receive serious injuries her owner says it could have been so much worse.

Police have said they are investigating the incident.

‘This could have been so much worse’

Philip Russell said that not only could his much loved pet, Mortisha, have been seriously injured whoever was firing the air rifle could have ended up hitting a child.

Philip said he discovered the pellet embedded in two-year-old Mortisha’s face when she went to him for a cuddle on Thursday night.

The pellet was in Mortisha’s face. Image: Philip Russell

Philip said: “I was shocked and disgusted to find the pellet in Mortisha’s face when she came home from the park in Stanley.

“I think its disgusting that someone has the thought to do this to someone’s pet.

“It could have been so much worse and I dread to think they could have hurt a person or a child.”

A ‘horrible thing’ to happen

Philip explained that his valuable  Bengal cat, which can cost anything between £800 – £1500, was only on Tuesday for the first time after being spayed.

She was out between 5pm on Wednesday until around 7am on Thursday. She was hit during that time.

He said: “After her procedure that was her outside for the first time to enjoy the outside world and this happens.”

Mortisha. Image: Philip Russell

Philip said he was able to remove the pellet himself and Mortisha did not require veterinary treatment.

He said: “That’s not really the point. It’s a horrible thing to have happened.

“She’s an absolute gem of a cat and would never do anything to anyone.”

The pellet Philip took from Mortisha’s face. Image: Philip Russell

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35pm on Thursday,  officers received a report of a cat having been injured after being shot by an air weapon in Shielhill Park, Stanley.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

 

More from The Courier

Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club's ambassador Alan Soutar…
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Dundonians divided by new city centre shop's free vape promotion
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Banned again and airsoft danger
Tiger Woods playing in front of the Carnoustie Golf Links clubhouse at The open Championship in 2018.
COURIER OPINION: Carnoustie Golf Links masterplan can win back The Open - if Angus…
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum
Emergency services were called to the A915 near to Leven after a three-car crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Drivers warned of long tailbacks after three-car crash near Leven
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast - play along with our summer politics quiz
Artist Stanley Bonnar unveils his latest hippo sculpture.
The Disappearing Hippo: New Glenrothes statue unveiled as original artist returns to town 50…
Greyfriars Bar on South Street in Perth.
Greyfriars Bar could reopen in Perth as iconic pub goes on the market
Set For Life
Dundonian to receive £10,000 a month after winning Lottery prize