Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in Perthshire park

A valuable Bengal car has been hit in the face with a pellet from an air rifle fired in a public park in Perthshire.

The incident happened in Shielhill Park, Stanley sometime on Wednesday night.

Although the cat didn’t receive serious injuries her owner says it could have been so much worse.

Police have said they are investigating the incident.

‘This could have been so much worse’

Philip Russell said that not only could his much loved pet, Mortisha, have been seriously injured whoever was firing the air rifle could have ended up hitting a child.

Philip said he discovered the pellet embedded in two-year-old Mortisha’s face when she went to him for a cuddle on Thursday night.

Philip said: “I was shocked and disgusted to find the pellet in Mortisha’s face when she came home from the park in Stanley.

“I think its disgusting that someone has the thought to do this to someone’s pet.

“It could have been so much worse and I dread to think they could have hurt a person or a child.”

A ‘horrible thing’ to happen

Philip explained that his valuable Bengal cat, which can cost anything between £800 – £1500, was only on Tuesday for the first time after being spayed.

She was out between 5pm on Wednesday until around 7am on Thursday. She was hit during that time.

He said: “After her procedure that was her outside for the first time to enjoy the outside world and this happens.”

Philip said he was able to remove the pellet himself and Mortisha did not require veterinary treatment.

He said: “That’s not really the point. It’s a horrible thing to have happened.

“She’s an absolute gem of a cat and would never do anything to anyone.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35pm on Thursday, officers received a report of a cat having been injured after being shot by an air weapon in Shielhill Park, Stanley.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”