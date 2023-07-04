Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies

Alister Walker, known as Drum Major Bo of the Atholl Highlanders and Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, has died aged 69.

He was also a passionate photographer and after a long career in management fulfilled his dream of owning JRS Photohardware in Scott Street, Perth.

Alister was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in late 2006 and devoted many years to travelling the country raising awareness of the condition.

He was born in Pitlochry in August 1953, the youngest of five children and grew up in Tomcroy Terrace.

After leaving Pitlochry High School, Alister began working in the cashroom of Pitlochry solicitors J&H Mitchell.

He had to study at Dundee College of Commerce one day a week and made the trip down the old A9 and along the then A85 on his 50cc Honda motorcycle.

Alister then joined the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board, doing the wages at its Tummel Bridge offices.

After nearly 20 years he was headhunted to move to the Blackfriars office in Perth as purchasing manager.

He studied for his facilities management accreditation and became one of only a handful of Fellows of the British Institute of Facilities Management.

Alister was heavily involved in the establishment of the Inveralmond and Grampian buildings, formerly the Old Dewar’s bottling plant on the outskirts of Perth.

When he retired from what had become Scottish and Southern Electricity he realised his photographic ambition at his Scott Street store.

Throughout his time in business, much of which was spent living with cancer, he provided support to many others with the condition.

His daughter, Elaine, said: “Through the 18 years he lived with his illness he travelled the country preaching to audiences about the disease.

“Men and their wives would go into the shop to seek guidance and support. He would say ‘come into my office’, the coffee shop opposite the shop, for a coffee and a corporate cuddle and try to allay their worries.

“For more than 50 years, man and boy, he was heavily involved in both the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and The Atholl Highlanders starting as side drummer, then big drummer and eventually as we remember him, Drum Major Bo.”

Leisure pursuits

A keen golfer, he was a member of Pitlochry Golf Club and enjoyed many skiing trips with his boys to his favourite resort of La Rosiere in France as well as cruising around the world with his wife, Jane.

Elaine said: “He will be remembered as a mentor, agony aunt, financial adviser, life coach and was always ready with a corporate cuddle.

“He lived life to the full and took great pride in his three children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, ‘the Lady Jane’, Elaine, Garth, Jack, Eva and Finlay.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.