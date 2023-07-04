Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies

Throughout his time in business, much of which was spent living with cancer, he provided support to many others with the condition

By Chris Ferguson
Drum Major Alister Walker leads the Atholl Highlanders pipe band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alister Walker, known as Drum Major Bo of the Atholl Highlanders and Vale of Atholl Pipe Band, has died aged 69.

He was also a passionate photographer and after a long career in management fulfilled his dream of owning JRS Photohardware in Scott Street, Perth.

Alister was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in late 2006 and devoted many years to travelling the country raising awareness of the condition.

He was born in Pitlochry in August 1953, the youngest of five children and grew up in Tomcroy Terrace.

After leaving Pitlochry High School, Alister began working in the cashroom of Pitlochry solicitors J&H Mitchell.

He had to study at Dundee College of Commerce one day a week and made the trip down the old A9 and along the then A85 on his 50cc Honda motorcycle.

Alister was known as Drum Major Bo. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Alister then joined the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board, doing the wages at its Tummel Bridge offices.

After nearly 20 years he was headhunted to move to the Blackfriars office in Perth as purchasing manager.

He studied for his facilities management accreditation and became one of only a handful of Fellows of the British Institute of Facilities Management.

Alister was heavily involved in the establishment of the Inveralmond and Grampian buildings, formerly the Old Dewar’s bottling plant on the outskirts of Perth.

When he retired from what had become Scottish and Southern Electricity he realised his photographic ambition at his Scott Street store.

Throughout his time in business, much of which was spent living with cancer, he provided support to many others with the condition.

Drum Major Walker leads a march through Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

His daughter, Elaine, said: “Through the 18 years he lived with his illness he travelled the country preaching to audiences about the disease.

“Men and their wives would go into the shop to seek guidance and support. He would say ‘come into my office’, the coffee shop opposite the shop, for a coffee and a corporate cuddle and try to allay their worries.

“For more than 50 years, man and boy, he was heavily involved in both the Vale of Atholl Pipe Band and The Atholl Highlanders starting as side drummer, then big drummer and eventually as we remember him, Drum Major Bo.”

Leisure pursuits

A keen golfer, he was a member of Pitlochry Golf Club and enjoyed many skiing trips with his boys to his favourite resort of La Rosiere in France as well as cruising around the world with  his wife, Jane.

Elaine said: “He will be remembered as a mentor, agony aunt, financial adviser, life coach and was always ready with a corporate cuddle.

“He lived life to the full and took great pride in his three children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, ‘the Lady Jane’, Elaine, Garth, Jack, Eva and Finlay.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

