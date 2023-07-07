Controversial religious group plans to open ‘members only’ shop in Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Controversial religious group plans to open ‘members only’ shop in Kinross

Campus & Co, run by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, wants to open a shop at an industrial estate on the edge of the town.

By Kieran Webster
The location for the shop at the Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross.
The shop would be at the Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross. Image: Google Street View

A controversial religious group has lodged plans to open a members-only convenience shop in Kinross.

Campus & Co, which is run by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, wants to open premises at an industrial estate on the edge of the town.

The plans will also see the construction of two industrial units on the Bridgend Industrial Estate site.

It will see the relocation of its current Perth branch at the Inveralmond Industrial Estate – which is set to close.

A sign point to the Inveralmond Industrial Estate
A shop is currently open in Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth. Image: Google Street View

Members of the church practice “separation” from non-members.

This includes abstaining from using radio, television, social media and the internet for entertainment purposes.

It also means that businesses must be in freestanding buildings – unattached from “non-brethren” buildings.

The shop will have no shopfront or retail signage with “members only” signposted on the front.

Why is religious shop Campus & Co coming to Kinross?

The shop will not accept walk-ins and the only people permitted to use it are full members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

According to the planning statement, prepared by Fouin and Bell Architects, Kinross has been chosen due to its proximity to both Perth and Kirkcaldy – where the group has trusts.

It will serve between 80 and 100 households throughout Fife and Perth and Kinross.

All profits from the shop will be donated to the Caledonia One School Global in Alloa – which is also run by the Brethren.

The planning statement says the group “are providing retail members clubs for household goods so that the profits from wholesale to customer prices can support the running of schools.”

Campus & Co is run by volunteers and mostly sells food produce and essential items – with customers able to enjoy a free coffee while they shop.

What is the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church?

The church was formed in Plymouth in the early 19th century and serves over 50,000 members globally.

On its website it is described as “family orientated” and believe the Holy Bible is “the true word of God”.

Former members of the church have described the group as a “cult” with some saying they have been estranged from their families after leaving the religion.

Although it practices “separation”, brethren businesses can employ non-members of the church and are privately owned.

Members are encouraged to socialise with those inside the faith, but told to “use judgement” when communicating with those outwith.

The church is led by Australian Bruce Hales.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Plans will help ‘expand’ organisation’s impact

A spokesperson for the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church said: “These proposals represent an important opportunity for the Church to expand the impact of our not-for-profit organisation, Campus & Co, by replacing an existing site that is no longer fit for purpose.

“Campus & Co. stores are designed to support the Church community’s philanthropic work, with all proceeds reinvested into education, charity and other community outreach programmes run by the Church.

“The new store in Kinross will help to provide support for our OneSchool Global campus in Alloa, in addition to funding the important work of the Rapid Relief Team charity, which provides invaluable support to communities in the local area and across Scotland.

“Whilst our shops form an integral part of our Church’s internal fundraising efforts and are not open to the public, being good neighbours is our absolute priority.

“As a mainstream Christian Church whose members live by values of care, charity and compassion, proceeds from the new store will be an important addition to our goal of delivering enriching benefits for the communities in which our members live and work.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now  to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

Rhya Laidlaw.
Assault victim lost patch of hair in 'savage' attack outside Dunfermline nightclub
Alex and Edie Peebles on the jumping pillow at Active Kids Perth adventure park.
Active Kids Adventure Park near Perth a fun-filled family day out come rain or…
Health and Wellbeing features writer Debbie Clarke test out a Bungee Fit class in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife bungee fitness classes: Here's what happened when I gave it a go
Fred MacAuley
Fred MacAuley's Fife shows reflect on Perth comedian's life as an OAP and grandparent
Three young boys walk across a broken bridge in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?
The Courier Business Awards 2023 Picture shows; Father and team Alan and Jonathon Clark in the bakery shop. Annfield Street. Supplied by Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Date; 06/07/2023
Clark's Bakery: Dundee firm's pride at Courier Business Awards success
Steven MacLean has a number of good youth prospects. Image: SNS.
Steven Maclean names St Johnstone youth trio he believes are in first team 'bracket'
monifieth water
Swimmers told to avoid water at Monifieth beach after 'pollution incident'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday round-up — Stun gun and 'arresting paedos'
The tree growing in Arbroath's Brothock Burn will eventually be axed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Why 30-foot tree is still standing in middle of Arbroath's £12m flood protection scheme