Controversial religious group plans to open ‘members only’ shop in Kinross

A controversial religious group has lodged plans to open a members-only convenience shop in Kinross.

Campus & Co, which is run by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, wants to open premises at an industrial estate on the edge of the town.

The plans will also see the construction of two industrial units on the Bridgend Industrial Estate site.

It will see the relocation of its current Perth branch at the Inveralmond Industrial Estate – which is set to close.

Members of the church practice “separation” from non-members.

This includes abstaining from using radio, television, social media and the internet for entertainment purposes.

It also means that businesses must be in freestanding buildings – unattached from “non-brethren” buildings.

The shop will have no shopfront or retail signage with “members only” signposted on the front.

Why is religious shop Campus & Co coming to Kinross?

The shop will not accept walk-ins and the only people permitted to use it are full members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

According to the planning statement, prepared by Fouin and Bell Architects, Kinross has been chosen due to its proximity to both Perth and Kirkcaldy – where the group has trusts.

It will serve between 80 and 100 households throughout Fife and Perth and Kinross.

All profits from the shop will be donated to the Caledonia One School Global in Alloa – which is also run by the Brethren.

The planning statement says the group “are providing retail members clubs for household goods so that the profits from wholesale to customer prices can support the running of schools.”

Campus & Co is run by volunteers and mostly sells food produce and essential items – with customers able to enjoy a free coffee while they shop.

What is the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church?

The church was formed in Plymouth in the early 19th century and serves over 50,000 members globally.

On its website it is described as “family orientated” and believe the Holy Bible is “the true word of God”.

Former members of the church have described the group as a “cult” with some saying they have been estranged from their families after leaving the religion.

Although it practices “separation”, brethren businesses can employ non-members of the church and are privately owned.

Members are encouraged to socialise with those inside the faith, but told to “use judgement” when communicating with those outwith.

The church is led by Australian Bruce Hales.

Perth and Kinross Council will consider the plans in the coming weeks.

Plans will help ‘expand’ organisation’s impact

A spokesperson for the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church said: “These proposals represent an important opportunity for the Church to expand the impact of our not-for-profit organisation, Campus & Co, by replacing an existing site that is no longer fit for purpose.

“Campus & Co. stores are designed to support the Church community’s philanthropic work, with all proceeds reinvested into education, charity and other community outreach programmes run by the Church.

“The new store in Kinross will help to provide support for our OneSchool Global campus in Alloa, in addition to funding the important work of the Rapid Relief Team charity, which provides invaluable support to communities in the local area and across Scotland.

“Whilst our shops form an integral part of our Church’s internal fundraising efforts and are not open to the public, being good neighbours is our absolute priority.

“As a mainstream Christian Church whose members live by values of care, charity and compassion, proceeds from the new store will be an important addition to our goal of delivering enriching benefits for the communities in which our members live and work.”

