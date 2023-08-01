Checking in to Summer jobs at Crieff Hydro in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Checking in to Summer jobs at Crieff Hydro in 2023

Thinking of starting a new career?

In partnership with Crieff Hydro Hotel
Exterior of Crieff Hydro Hotel offering Crieff Hydro jobs in 2023.
This summer, earning some extra money and gaining valuable experience and life skills may be easier than you think. This family-run hotel offers a wide range of hospitality jobs in Perthshire – don’t wait to apply.

The summer season is going strong and as more people across Scotland return to travelling, Crieff Hydro is recruiting more members of staff to join their team.

The Crieff Hydro Hotel in Perthshire, Scotland  boasts upscale facilities, impressive grounds and a rich family history. Today, Crieff Hydro still puts family-values and a sense of community as a top priority amongst its staff.

From working as an Early Years Day Care Practitioner, to an Entertainment Manager, to a Chef du Partie, there are so many Crieff Hydro jobs available in 2023.

What’s so great about working at Crieff Hydro Hotel in Perth? Holly Walden, Reception Supervisor at Crieff Hydro since 2022, told us about her experience in joining the family. Read more to learn about the Crieff Hydro jobs available in 2023.

Finding a perfect fit with Crieff Hydro jobs in 2023

After a search for belonging in her career, Holly Walden finally found her perfect fit joining the family at Crieff Hydro. After school, Holly worked as a beauty therapist and in catering. After Covid hit, she began to reevaluate her career options.

Holly said: “I thought to myself, ‘What can I do? I love dealing with people and with a great team. I grew up near the Crieff Hydro Hotel, so I applied and was lucky enough to get an interview. I met the team and was offered the job the same day.”

Right away, Holly could tell that her new employers genuinely cared for their staff. In addition to allowing some flexibility with scheduling, Crieff Hydro offered opportunities for growth in upskilling in employment. Holly said: “Within 5 months of being at the hotel, I was promoted – so you can work your way up.”

Main reception desk at Crieff Hydro Hotel.
Each day is different when working at Crieff Hydro Hotel.

“You have the option to do a trainee management programme that lasts one year. You spend a few weeks rotating different departments. While you’re learning, you’re given the respect of a manager, but you can still learn how each department works so you can make the right choice in what works for you.”

Indeed, Holly is confident she made the right choice in joining the team at Crieff Hydro. While the day-to-day may bring challenges, the team is always there to support you. Holly said: “We have a great team who gets along well with each other. The job can be very busy but very fun. It throws different challenges at you. I loved problem solving at school and this job is very much problem solving.”

Each day is different. We never have a quiet or dull moment at Crieff Hydro.” – Holly Walden, Reception Supervisor

Join the team with these Crieff Hydro jobs in 2023

Are you interested in joining the team at Crieff Hydro Hotel? Have a look at some of these Crieff Hydro jobs in 2023 and find your perfect fit.

Early Years Lead Practitioner in Little Explorers Day Care

If you hold a Level 3 or above in childcare and are an educator at heart, join the team and help inspire little ones who are staying at the hotel. Great benefits include pension, company events and discounts on leisure membership, food and hotel stays. Live-in accommodation may be available. Free food for lunch and free on-site parking is also provided as well as a Monday to Friday schedule.

Entertainment Manager

Would you like to join an enthusiastic entertainment team with the responsibility of day-to-day running of the department? As an Entertainment Manager at Crieff Hydro, you’ll be passionate about customer service and take pride in everything you do, including coming up with fun ideas to keep guests entertained.

Whether or not you come from an entertainment/events background, this is an opportunity to work with people and host a great party, time after time.

Sous Chef

Do you have previous experience as Junior Sous Chef or Sous Chef in a busy kitchen? Crieff Hydro Hotel is looking for a people-focused, energetic Sous Chef to support the running of the kitchen in Meikle Restaurant. Steeped in tradition, but never stuffy, Meikle Restaurant and the kitchen staff at Crieff Hydro take pride in showcasing fabulous Scottish produce, lovingly prepared in the traditions of great British cooking, with a modern twist.

Reporting directly to the Executive Head Chef you’ll be responsible for helping develop standards and skills in the team to make sure they deliver a consistently high standard of food, which looks as great as it tastes.

Learn more about this incredible hotel in Perth and how you can join the Crieff Hydro family today.

