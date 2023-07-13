Farm near Crieff allowed to rear up to 26,000 birds despite nitrogen concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Farm near Crieff allowed to rear up to 26,000 birds despite nitrogen concern

An objection was made by the Woodland Trust.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Purreldeggie Poultry Farm, Innerpeffray, Crieff.
Purreldeggie Poultry Farm, Innerpeffray, Crieff. Image: Google.

Planning permission has been promptly and unanimously granted for the development of a replacement poultry rearing farm near Crieff.

Councillors raised no issues or questions when the application went before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee.

Aviagen Ltd sought planning permission for four rearing sheds, a storage shed, office and staff welfare facility Purreldeggie Poultry Farm, Innerpeffray, Crieff

The facility, which will house up to 26,000 birds – up to 6,500 in each shed – was recommended by council officers for approval subject to planning conditions.

The report of handling stated the four new sheds would be built to the west of and replace the existing timber-framed sheds built in the 1960s and 1980s.

The current operation is a breeder laying farm producing fertile eggs.

The new facility will be a pedigree rearing farm – not rearing the birds directly for meat but for selection as breeding stock.

The new facility is intended to “modernise and repurpose the existing poultry farm” and “maximise bird welfare”.

Nitrogen objection

Following an objection from the Woodland Trust, PKC called for modelling of ammonia dispersal and nitrogen deposition demonstrating it would be “insignificant”.

This was submitted then reviewed by both PKC’s biodiversity officer and the Woodland Trust.

Planning conditions were added in relation to biodiversity and tree and hedge planting.

Perth And Kinross Heritage Trust registered no objection subject to a programme of archaeological works being submitted due to the site being in a sensitive archaeological and landscape area.

There were no deputations and councillors did not raise any issues or ask any questions.

Content with the application, it was unanimously approved subject to the numerous conditions contained within the report.

