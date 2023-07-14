Overnight road closures planned on M90 near Perth

An overnight road closure will be in place on the M90 near Perth for resurfacing later this month.

The four-night work at the Craigend Interchange begins on Sunday July 23, finishing on the morning of Thursday July 27.

Closures will be in place from 7.30pm until 6.30am, with a diversion in place.

During these hours westbound traffic will continue south on the M90 to Junction 9 and turn to return northbound, taking the Junction 10 westbound offslip for the A9/A912.

Works to ‘benefit’ drivers

An Amey spokesperson said: “The resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 8,500 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

For real-time journey information visit www.trafficscotland.org.