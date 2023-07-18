Former prisoner of war hut near Comrie may become wedding venue

Plans have been lodged to turn a prisoner of war hut at Cultybraggan into a wedding venue.

Comrie Development Trust (CDT), who currently own Cultybraggan Camp, want to convert an old hut – a former chapel – into a wedding venue of dreams.

Proposals would see a complete renovation of the hut to make it suitable to host weddings.

This would include adding broadband and cameras to broadcast the wedding to family and friends who cannot attend.

New wedding venue at former prisoner of war camp

According to the planning statement: “Recent work by the CDT to develop the camp as a visitor attraction and for events has lead to enquiries for use of the site for weddings.

“Developing and refurbishing the former chapel as a venue for weddings is felt to be an

appropriate use for this building.”

Currently, the campsite already offers weddings at its old shooting range.

The enclosed wedding area is close to a large open space, which can be used for marquees and games for guests.

Cultybraggan was built in 1941 to house around 4,000 prisoners of war during WWII – including officers of the notorious SS group.

Following the Second World War, the camp was used by the MOD to train soldiers until its closure in 2004.

It was then bought over by CDT in 2007, who use it in a variety of ways.

In recent years, the trust has been funded by the National Lottery, and an ex Nazi prisoner of war soldier, Heinrich Steinmeyer.

Some huts have recently been converted into one-bedroom holiday rentals.

The campsite also boasts an assault course, café and a museum looking back on its past.

Currently, the hut is used as a Buddhist retreat and an ecumenical point for local churches.

Cultybraggan is also the only remaining prisoner of war camp left in Scotland.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.