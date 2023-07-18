Former prisoner of war hut near Comrie may become wedding venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Former prisoner of war hut near Comrie may become wedding venue

Couples may soon be able to tie the knot at an old hut in the Cultybraggan Camp.

By Kieran Webster
The hut in Cultybraggan, Comrie, which will be refurbished under the plans.
The hut was used as a chapel during Cultybraggan's days as a prisoner of war camp. Image: Comrie Development Trust.

Plans have been lodged to turn a prisoner of war hut at Cultybraggan into a wedding venue.

Comrie Development Trust (CDT), who currently own Cultybraggan Camp, want to convert an old hut – a former chapel – into a wedding venue of dreams.

Proposals would see a complete renovation of the hut to make it suitable to host weddings.

This would include adding broadband and cameras to broadcast the wedding to family and friends who cannot attend.

New wedding venue at former prisoner of war camp

According to the planning statement: “Recent work by the CDT to develop the camp as a visitor attraction and for events has lead to enquiries for use of the site for weddings.

“Developing and refurbishing the former chapel as a venue for weddings is felt to be an
appropriate use for this building.”

Currently, the campsite already offers weddings at its old shooting range.

The enclosed wedding area is close to a large open space, which can be used for marquees and games for guests.

Cultybraggan Camp in Comrie. A perfect Scottish holiday destination.
Some huts have been turned into holiday homes. Image: Clark Anderson Property.

Cultybraggan was built in 1941 to house around 4,000 prisoners of war during WWII – including officers of the notorious SS group.

Following the Second World War, the camp was used by the MOD to train soldiers until its closure in 2004.

It was then bought over by CDT in 2007, who use it in a variety of ways.

In recent years, the trust has been funded by the National Lottery, and an ex Nazi prisoner of war soldier, Heinrich Steinmeyer.

An aerial view of the campsite.
An aerial view of the campsite. Image: Clark Anderson Properties.

Some huts have recently been converted into one-bedroom holiday rentals.

The campsite also boasts an assault course, café and a museum looking back on its past.

Currently, the hut is used as a Buddhist retreat and an ecumenical point for local churches.

Cultybraggan is also the only remaining prisoner of war camp left in Scotland.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming weeks.

More from Perth & Kinross

Music fans at Rewind Festival
Rewind Festival: Latest Scone Palace forecast as rain set to hit 80s event
Aileen Liddell hopes to open the Alyth shop Burntout on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alyth newcomers set to open shop that has a new twist on 'taps aff'
Retired teacher and charity volunteer Lindsey Grieve has died aged 60.
Husband's tribute to Inchture charity volunteer Lindsey Grieve, 60, who died on cruise
A sign on the floor around 200m before the A90 junction, Longforgan.
Concern about uncut grass and broken sign at A90 junction in Carse of Gowrie
Elizabeth Reid at a Perth Sheriff Court appearance in 2020
Patient bit nurse during Covid lockdown at Perth Royal Infirmary
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Child abuse images Picture shows; Christopher Blair. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/07/2023
Perthshire joiner caught with obscene images of children as young as two
Mike Gloistein
Scone man who has worked in Antarctica for 33 years has part of continent…
MugStock crowd.
Warning Perthshire music festival could be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold
Queensferry Crossing closure
Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events
Olga Protsenko in her home kitchen.
'I fled dangerous Ukrainian city - now I'm selling cakes from my kitchen in…