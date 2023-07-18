Rewind Festival: Latest Scone Palace forecast as rain set to hit 80s event

Revellers heading to Rewind Festival at Scone Palace may need to don their ponchos along with their neon and lycra with the event set to be hit with some rain.

Described as “the world’s biggest 80s festival”, the event is back for its 11th year at the Perthshire venue this weekend.

Thousands of people will descend on the site between Friday and Sunday, with many of them camping.

Erasure’s Andy Bell and Squeeze are the headliners with other acts like Soul II Soul, ABC, Tony Hadley and Midge Ure entertaining audiences.

Our forecast will be updated throughout the week in the lead-up to the event.

Rewind Festival: Friday weather forecast

The Met Office predicts conditions should stay largely dry for those arriving at Rewind on Friday night.

It is set to be mainly cloud with highs of 16°C.

However, some light rain may arrive late on Friday.

Saturday weather forecast

Early forecasts suggest light rain will persist throughout Saturday morning and afternoon during the first full day of the festival.

Things should clear up heading into the evening, in time for Bell’s headline slot.

Temperatures will reach a high of 16°C.

Sunday weather forecast for Scone Palace

The forecast for Sunday suggests fans should enjoy drier conditions, with a brighter start to the day.

However, the Met Office says light showers are possible during the afternoon.

It is set to be slightly warmer with highs of 17°C for those at Scone Palace.

The wet conditions will be nothing new for those who went to last year’s Rewind to see acts like the aptly-named Wet Wet Wet and Holly Johnson.