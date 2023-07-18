Rewind Festival: Latest Scone Palace forecast as rain set to hit 80s event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Rewind Festival: Latest Scone Palace forecast as rain set to hit 80s event

Thousands of music fans will descend on the Perthshire venue this weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Music fans at Rewind Festival
Some rain could hit Rewind Festival this weekend. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Revellers heading to Rewind Festival at Scone Palace may need to don their ponchos along with their neon and lycra with the event set to be hit with some rain.

Described as “the world’s biggest 80s festival”, the event is back for its 11th year at the Perthshire venue this weekend.

Thousands of people will descend on the site between Friday and Sunday, with many of them camping.

Martin Fry
Martin Fry’s ABC will perform on the Saturday. Image: DC Thomson

Erasure’s Andy Bell and Squeeze are the headliners with other acts like Soul II Soul, ABC, Tony Hadley and Midge Ure entertaining audiences.

Our forecast will be updated throughout the week in the lead-up to the event.

Rewind Festival: Friday weather forecast

The Met Office predicts conditions should stay largely dry for those arriving at Rewind on Friday night.

It is set to be mainly cloud with highs of 16°C.

However, some light rain may arrive late on Friday.

Saturday weather forecast

Early forecasts suggest light rain will persist throughout Saturday morning and afternoon during the first full day of the festival.

Things should clear up heading into the evening, in time for Bell’s headline slot.

Temperatures will reach a high of 16°C.

Sunday weather forecast for Scone Palace

The forecast for Sunday suggests fans should enjoy drier conditions, with a brighter start to the day.

However, the Met Office says light showers are possible during the afternoon.

Aerial view of Rewind Festival
The festival returns to Scone Palace for an 11th time. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock

It is set to be slightly warmer with highs of 17°C for those at Scone Palace.

The wet conditions will be nothing new for those who went to last year’s Rewind to see acts like the aptly-named Wet Wet Wet and Holly Johnson.

More from Perth & Kinross

Aileen Liddell hopes to open the Alyth shop Burntout on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alyth newcomers set to open shop that has a new twist on 'taps aff'
Retired teacher and charity volunteer Lindsey Grieve has died aged 60.
Husband's tribute to Inchture charity volunteer Lindsey Grieve, 60, who died on cruise
A sign on the floor around 200m before the A90 junction, Longforgan.
Concern about uncut grass and broken sign at A90 junction in Carse of Gowrie
Elizabeth Reid at a Perth Sheriff Court appearance in 2020
Patient bit nurse during Covid lockdown at Perth Royal Infirmary
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Child abuse images Picture shows; Christopher Blair. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/07/2023
Perthshire joiner caught with obscene images of children as young as two
Mike Gloistein
Scone man who has worked in Antarctica for 33 years has part of continent…
MugStock crowd.
Warning Perthshire music festival could be cancelled if not enough tickets are sold
Queensferry Crossing closure
Queensferry Crossing and A92 near Dundee to shut during August cycling events
Olga Protsenko in her home kitchen.
'I fled dangerous Ukrainian city - now I'm selling cakes from my kitchen in…
Marian stands beside the Dunkeld EV chargers
Dunkeld EV chargers took three years to install - and still don't work