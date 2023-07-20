Perthshire fish and chip shop for sale as owners decide to retire

A fish and chip shop in Perthshire has been put on the market.

Errol Fish Bar has an asking price of £199,950 after the owners decided to retire.

An advert says the shop “enjoys a great loyal support from the local community and tourists.”

Restricted hours at current premises

The business currently operates between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends.

“Currently shop sales average £2,500 to £3,000 per week while operating on restricted hours to suit the current owners’ lifestyle,” the advert said.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a traditional fish and chip shop, offering a takeaway service with genuine scope to expand the operation both in hours and in products sold.

“Also a delivery service that the local community have been asking about.”

The advert suggests the premises could be converted into a Chinese or Indian takeaway.

‘Excellent reputation in the area’

The business comes without owner accommodation.

But it has its own fitted commercial kitchen and three-pan Martyn Edwards Frank Ford Range that is only two-and-a-half years old.

“The business has an excellent reputation in the area and is presented in excellent condition,” the advert added.

“This unique business is only now being offered to market due to the owners wanting to retire.”

We were unable to contact the owners.