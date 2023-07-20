Perthshire fish and chip shop for sale as owners decide to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire fish and chip shop for sale as owners decide to retire

It could be yours for less than £200,000.

By Stephen Eighteen
Errol Fish Bar is on the market for £199,950 after the owners decided to retire.
Errol Fish Bar is on the market for £199,950 after the owners decided to retire. Image: Business Buyers.

A fish and chip shop in Perthshire has been put on the market.

Errol Fish Bar has an asking price of £199,950 after the owners decided to retire.

An advert says the shop “enjoys a great loyal support from the local community and tourists.”

Restricted hours at current premises

The business currently operates between 4pm and 8pm on Tuesdays, Fridays and weekends.

The takeaway currently operates four evenings a week. Image: Business Buyers.

“Currently shop sales average £2,500 to £3,000 per week while operating on restricted hours to suit the current owners’ lifestyle,” the advert said.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a traditional fish and chip shop, offering a takeaway service with genuine scope to expand the operation both in hours and in products sold.

“Also a delivery service that the local community have been asking about.”

The advert suggests the premises could be converted into a Chinese or Indian takeaway.

‘Excellent reputation in the area’

The business comes without owner accommodation.

But it has its own fitted commercial kitchen and three-pan Martyn Edwards Frank Ford Range that is only two-and-a-half years old.

Errol Fish Bar.
It has an ‘excellent reputation’. Image: Business Buyers.

“The business has an excellent reputation in the area and is presented in excellent condition,” the advert added.

“This unique business is only now being offered to market due to the owners wanting to retire.”

We were unable to contact the owners.

