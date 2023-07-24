Child sex offender held post at Perth primary school breakfast club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child sex offender held post at Perth primary school breakfast club

Jonathan Porter was listed as a director of Oakbank Safestart Ltd in October 2019, at the same time he tried to organise the rape of a youngster online.

By Paul Malik
Porter was caught in an online sting. Image: Shutterstock

A child sex offender was on the board of a Perth primary school breakfast club while organising the rape of a youngster online, it has emerged.

Jonathan Porter was jailed for almost five years last month after he conspired with an “undercover operative” to gain access to a child.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the 49-year-old accountant was caught after Police Scotland received a tip-off that he had been plotting online with the intention of sexually abusing a youngster.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that Porter had also sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl.

Porter was named a director of Oakbank Safestart Limited on October 9 2019 — a privately-run breakfast club based at Oakbank Primary School on Viewlands Road West, Perth.

His first online chat with the undercover operative took place on October 11 that year, according to court documents.

Treasurer post

Perth and Kinross Council insist the sex-offender never had any contact with children, and was involved as a treasurer for the organisation.

According to his listing on Companies House, he resigned from his post on May 11 this year.

He was found guilty on April 22 and sentenced last month.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Oakbank Safestart is run by a voluntary management committee, not Perth and Kinross Council.

“Porter held the position of treasurer within the committee and did not have any direct involvement in the day-to-day running of the service.

“He is no longer part of the committee.”

Conviction

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Porter had been speaking to a person who can only be identified by the initial K, an “undercover operative” who informed police about Porter’s activities.

During their inquiry police determined Porter had been making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

They also discovered Porter had sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl.

Gavin McKay appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Jurors convicted Porter, now of Dunstable in Bedfordshire, in April on charges of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of children between July 2015 and October 2019.

He was also convicted of sexual assault on an occasion between December 2015 and November 2016 and conspiring to gain access to a child so he could sexually assault or rape them.

All the offences took place at locations in the Perth area.

The court heard previously that Porter chatted to the undercover operative on “encrypted platforms” between October 11 2019 and October 16 2019 and asked whether they could get him access to a child that he could sexually abuse.

The jury were told Porter sent the message: “I’m confident that you are genuine and not a man trying to get off on this.”

When he was arrested, Porter told police officers he had been on the platforms engaging in role play.

