Large crowds expected for Auchterarder’s celebration of cycling

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to make tracks to Auchterarder this weekend as the town hosts a one-day Bike Extravaganza.

The gathering on Sunday will feature stunt riders, orienteering, trishaw rides and bike safety checks.

Organisers also hope to boost their £178,000 fundraising appeal for a new pump track planned for the public park at the top of the town.

More than £120,000 has already been collected towards the project. In time, it will complement a new mountain bike skills area, which is already fully funded.

The event, in the Auchterarder Public Park, is being organised by the Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation (ACSR) group.

It follows on from a successful bike fun day held in the town last October. And it is part of wider plans to develop cycling in the area.

ACSR development manager Tim Hart says there is clearly a lot of interest in the activity locally.

“We’re looking to put on a lot more projects like this that will reach the whole community,” he adds.

Auchterarder celebration of cycling

Headliners, the Clan Stunt Team will be performing at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm.

A cycling orienteering route around the town will allow riders to collect information about the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships being held in Scotland in August.

Muckmedden is bringing its mobile bike track – with bikes available to use for free. Riders will also be able to hop aboard Peachykeen’s smoothie bikes and make their own refreshments in a pedal-powered blender.

The town’s Synergy Cycles shop will be carrying out bike safety checks. And representatives from Cycling Without Age will be there with their trishaws.

There will be food and drink, information about ACSR’s e-bike hire scheme, run in partnership with Synergy Cycles and a prize draw.

Visitors will also be able to learn more about a number of projects taking place around the area, with the support of ACSR and the Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan team.

Tim says there’s a strong sense of community spirit in the area.

“We’ve seen that with a lot of events recently – from the Community Action Plan open days to the jubilee beacons and the official opening of the new play area in the public park.

“Anything the community does, the community tends to support.”