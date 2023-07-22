Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Saturday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Saturday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace

Saturday's festivities at the the three-day event at Scone Palace.

Rewind Festival at Scone Palace. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind Festival at Scone Palace. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Stephen Eighteen and AV Team

Partygoers have been enjoying a trip back to the 1980s at this year’s  Rewind Festival.

Saturday’s festivities at the the three-day event at Scone Palace featured a headline set from Erasure’s Andy Bell.

There were also performances from Soul II Soul, Martin Kemp, Heatwave, The Farm, Nick Heyward, ABC and Denise Pearson from Five Star.

Revellers also attractions such as funfairs, street food, street entertainers, theme bars, silent disco, inflatable church and a kids zone.

Some camped in tents, while others went for the more upmarket glamping.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Rewind to capture all the best moments. Here’s some pictures from Saturday.

Music fans descend on the grounds of Scone Palace for the annual 80’s themed Rewind Festival.
80s Fans arrive all dressed up.
Crazy wigs for the 80’s Rewind Festival.
Who You Gonna Call?
Festival goers enter the spirit and dress up.
Camp chairs and cooler bags!
We love seeing the 80’s outfits!
Trudy Curran, Heidi Carr and Karen Graham from Fife.
A colourful group all dressed up ready to party.
Pat Sharp was the host for Saturdays show.
Disco Inferno opened the show with some 80’s disco tunes.
Disco Inferno opened the show with some 80’s disco.
Revellers enjoy the show with a Conga line.
Revellers enjoy the show  in Dinosaur and Top gun academy outfits.
The Happy Campers Dundee.
80’s themed Rewind Festival.
Father and daughter duo Lucy and Jeremy Bulbeck.
Conga line.
Lemmy with his Supergirl
Neighbours from View Park Uddingston all dressed up and ready for trouble.
80’s Fans enjoy the show.
The Dundee GI Janes ready to go.
Joint birthday celebrations for the birthday girls from Coatbridge.
When your brownie uniform still fits, why not?
80’s Fans sing!
The Happy campers from Dundee
Top gun academy with the Dancing Area Assistant.
Top gun academy.
Why did the chicken cross the 80’s festival?
An assortment of 80’s characters
Colourful and happy family from Aberdeen.
Gary Rourke and Louise Todd from Dundee grab a selfie.
Slim Jim Phantom on stage during his set.
Rewind Scotland 2023 at Scone Palace.
Sisters Anne (r) and Lynn Hewitt from Jedburgh went all out to dress up as the nations favourite drink of the 80’s
Jazzy B of Soul II Soul on stage
Caron Wheeler of Soul II Soul on stage
Honey Monster Puff is that you?
Buckie residents on for the weekend.
It’s Supergirl and Wonder Woman.
Baywatch and Supergirl.
Wizard of Oz characters looking for the yellow brick road.
The Farm’s Peter Hooton on stage.
Fans get into the spirit.
ET makes an appearance.
The Farm’s bassist Carl Hunter and Peter Hooton on stage.
The Farm’s Keith Mullin on stage.
CR0044001, Gemma Bibby, Scone. Rewind Scotland Scone Palace. Picture shows; Revellers and 80s music fans descend on the grounds of Scone Palace for the annual 80s themed Rewind Festival.<br />Saturday 22nd July, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Festival goers enter the spirit and dress up as 80’s.
Fancy dress type of day.
Having a little dance.
The Art of Noise on stage.
The Art of Noise on stage.
80’s crowd.
Enjoying the music.
The Art of Noise on stage.
Dancing the night away.
The Super Trio!
Denise Pearson of 5 star on stage
Denise Pearson of 5 star on stage

 

