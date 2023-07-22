Rewind 2023: Best pictures from Saturday as thousands enjoy 80s festival at Scone Palace

Partygoers have been enjoying a trip back to the 1980s at this year’s Rewind Festival.

Saturday’s festivities at the the three-day event at Scone Palace featured a headline set from Erasure’s Andy Bell.

There were also performances from Soul II Soul, Martin Kemp, Heatwave, The Farm, Nick Heyward, ABC and Denise Pearson from Five Star.

Revellers also attractions such as funfairs, street food, street entertainers, theme bars, silent disco, inflatable church and a kids zone.

Some camped in tents, while others went for the more upmarket glamping.

Our photographer Kenny Smith was at Rewind to capture all the best moments. Here’s some pictures from Saturday.