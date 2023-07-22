Police close A93 near Blairgowrie due to serious road collision

The A93 near Blairgowrie is currently closed due to a serious road collision.

Police were called just before 2pm to the Old Military Road, near Clach Na Coileach, after receiving reports of an incident.

The road is currently closed off in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.40pm, police were called to a serious road collision on the A93, Blairgowrie to Glenshee road, Clach Na Coileach, north of the B951.

“Emergency services remains at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

“The road is currently closed in both directions.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We arrived at the scene at 1.47pm.

“We were assisting Police Scotland with the incident.

“We left the scene at 3.11pm.”

