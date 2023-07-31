How Perth dad’s children helped his fudge doughnut review go viral

A Perth dad who went viral after reviewing fudge doughnuts on social media has opened up about the experience.

Gordon McCabe, 40, said the main reason for the reviewing was to keep his children occupied on rainy day during the holidays.

The railway signal worker posted a series of reviews on Twitter to determine the best fudge doughnut, after the news Fisher & Donaldson was to begin selling its doughnuts in the Fair City.

He and his two children, Esme, 8, and Noah, 6, have all been shocked by the response.

Gordon told The Courier: “It was just meant to be a bit of fun for the kids to keep them entertained on a rainy day.

“We all occasionally quite like a fudge doughnut in this household and with the new one opening up we decided to do this.

“The kids were excited going round all the bakeries picking up the doughnuts and got their scorecards written out.

With Fisher & Donaldson now in Perth and boldly claiming to produce the “best fudge donut in Scotland, if not the world” ….

this morning I will put that bold claim to the test 🤔🍩 pic.twitter.com/WODwbNXO4J — Gordon McCabe (@GordonJMccabe) July 26, 2023

“We never expected so many people to be interested in it – it’s nice to see it put a few smiles on people’s faces.

“The kids have loved having more social media views than some of Logan Paul’s recent posts – he seems to be all the range with kids right now.

“They’re now pressing me to find the next thing to review.”

Doughnut-reviewing dad to step away from food critique

Gordon says Bayne’s came out on top due to the custard flavoured filling – beating rivals Fisher & Donaldson and national heavyweights Greggs.

However, despite his review becoming so popular on Twitter – where it has more than 600,000 views – he is stepping back from food critique.

He said: “I think there’s going to be a few new followers who will be disappointed that I’m just a normal guy just looking after his kids.

“The kids want me to review takeaway margarita pizzas and yum-yums, but there’s about 100 takeaways in Perth and my waistline couldn’t manage that.

“Maybe if I got a grant to do full in-depth research.

“It’s all been a bit weird, I was at a wedding and any time a cake came out my friends would say ‘are you going to review that Gordon?’

“We never had expectations it would go this far.

“It’s got a lot of publicity for bakeries in Tayside and Fife which is nice – that’s been a good side to things.”