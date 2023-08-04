Drone footage and pictures as UCI World Championship Gran Fondo races through Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drone footage and pictures as UCI World Championship Gran Fondo races through Perthshire

Up to 8,000 cyclists from across the world took part in the event.

By Kieran Webster and Megan Avolio

Thousands of cyclists from around the world descended on Perthshire to take part in a major cycling race.

The Gran Fondo (which translates as Big Ride in Italian) saw cyclists race through Perthshire as part of the UCI World Championships 2023.

Cyclists raced through towns such as Aberfeldy and Pitlcohry as part of the route, which started in Perth and finished at Scone Palace.

Competitors had the choice of two routes: The Gran Fondo ,which was 160km and the Medio Fondo which was 86km.

Our photographers Steve Brown and Steve MacDougall caught the best of the action.

Cyclists get ready at the start line. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Willie White and wife Diane White with grandchildren Liam White (aged 5, left) and Adam White (aged 8, right) came out to watch the Gran Fondo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The competitors wait patiently. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The atmosphere was buzzing at the start line. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
UCI World championships Gran Fondo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lots of different countries were represented at this event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spectators brought their flags to show their support. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two Irish competitors get ready. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The streets were filled with people coming to watch the race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Japan and USA had cyclists taking part. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
And they’re off! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The cyclists made their way down Tay Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spectators were seen photographing the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
People of all ages made their way round the 160km route. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everyone was off to a flying start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everyone was seen capturing the start of the race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A huge turn out for the Gran Fondo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Waiting patiently for the cyclists to pass. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Plenty of clapping and cheering to see the cyclists through the first stage. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth brothers Liam White (left, aged 5) and Adam White (right, aged 8) got a head start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
UCI Gran Fondo race comes through Aberfeldy cheered on by the locals and teams at the roadside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Racers are keeping up their pace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A youngster was seen keeping an eye on the incoming cyclists. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Team members pass out bottles of water to keep them going. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heading over the bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Chilean cyclist raced through Aberfeldy. Friday 4th August 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kids waved Scottish flags. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
UCI Gran Fondo Race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A quick roadside fix. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cyclists made their way through the windy roads. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Locals came out to show support. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A sea of helmets.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Locals pitched up roadside for the UCI event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
They made their way to Tummel Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some roadside assistance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The weather stayed fair for the race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People cheered them on at the bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cyclists made their way to the end of the race. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cameras were at the ready. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
An Australian cyclist crossed the finish line. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Teams, cyclists, supporters and enthusiasts all gathered at Scone Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The 160km race was over. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Selfies to remember the day. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds gathered to get podium pictures. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In centre is 1st place in W50-54 group Amy Phillips from USA. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In the centre is first place in M60-64 group Jorn Fjeldavlie from Norway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
In the centre is 1st place in M80-84 group James MacDonald from USA. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Austrian cyclists in front of Scone Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

