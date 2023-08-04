Drone footage and pictures as UCI World Championship Gran Fondo races through Perthshire

Thousands of cyclists from around the world descended on Perthshire to take part in a major cycling race.

The Gran Fondo (which translates as Big Ride in Italian) saw cyclists race through Perthshire as part of the UCI World Championships 2023.

Cyclists raced through towns such as Aberfeldy and Pitlcohry as part of the route, which started in Perth and finished at Scone Palace.

Competitors had the choice of two routes: The Gran Fondo ,which was 160km and the Medio Fondo which was 86km.

Our photographers Steve Brown and Steve MacDougall caught the best of the action.