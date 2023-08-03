All you need to know as Comic Con returns to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

All you need to know as Comic Con returns to Perth

The event returns this weekend after the success of last year.

By Kieran Webster
Characters at the Perth Comic Con in August 2022.
Characters galore at the Perth Comic Con in August 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Comic Con will return to Perth this weekend following the success of last year’s event.

Organiser BGCP promises this year’s event will be bigger than ever after over 3,500 people attended last year’s event.

The event first came to Perth last year and will return to the Dewar’s Centre on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the event?

The event will take place this Saturday, August 5, between 10am and 4pm at the Dewar’s Centre.

Organisers recommend buying tickets before the event to avoid queues – they can be bought online.

Ticket prices range from £1 for children (five-12) and £4 for adults. Under five’s get in for free.

What will Comic Con visitors get to see?

Attendees will be able to see props from all movies Marvel, DC, Star Wars and beyond as well as enjoy a selection of arcade machines and consoles with thousands of games on offer all for free.

Charity Group Ghostbusters of Glasgow will be present, as will Star Wars groups Rebel Legion UK and the Scottish Imperial Garrison.

Young people at the 2022 Perth Comic Con.
Young people at the 2022 Perth Comic Con. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Comic fans can expect everything on sale from comic books, graphic novels, first appearance comics, action figures, statues, pins, funko pops, trading cards, keyrings, toys, t-shirts, printed art, original art, mugs, lanyards, candles and Dungeons & Dragons.

There will also be appearances by Spider-Man, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime the Transformers, Sonic the Hedgehog, Pikachu, Shrek, Ghostbusters and more.

Which celebrities will be at the Perth event?

Special guests include Scottish actor Jimmy Vee, who is best known for starring as R2-D2 in Star Wars as well as roles in Harry Potter and Doctor Who.

Comic book fans can also meet Jim Alexander and Monty Nero who have both worked for Marvel, DC Comics, 2000AD and others.

Where can I find more information?

For more information go to the BGCP Comic Con Facebook page or website.

