All you need to know as Comic Con returns to Perth

Comic Con will return to Perth this weekend following the success of last year’s event.

Organiser BGCP promises this year’s event will be bigger than ever after over 3,500 people attended last year’s event.

The event first came to Perth last year and will return to the Dewar’s Centre on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the event?

The event will take place this Saturday, August 5, between 10am and 4pm at the Dewar’s Centre.

Organisers recommend buying tickets before the event to avoid queues – they can be bought online.

Ticket prices range from £1 for children (five-12) and £4 for adults. Under five’s get in for free.

What will Comic Con visitors get to see?

Attendees will be able to see props from all movies Marvel, DC, Star Wars and beyond as well as enjoy a selection of arcade machines and consoles with thousands of games on offer all for free.

Charity Group Ghostbusters of Glasgow will be present, as will Star Wars groups Rebel Legion UK and the Scottish Imperial Garrison.

Comic fans can expect everything on sale from comic books, graphic novels, first appearance comics, action figures, statues, pins, funko pops, trading cards, keyrings, toys, t-shirts, printed art, original art, mugs, lanyards, candles and Dungeons & Dragons.

There will also be appearances by Spider-Man, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime the Transformers, Sonic the Hedgehog, Pikachu, Shrek, Ghostbusters and more.

Which celebrities will be at the Perth event?

Special guests include Scottish actor Jimmy Vee, who is best known for starring as R2-D2 in Star Wars as well as roles in Harry Potter and Doctor Who.

Comic book fans can also meet Jim Alexander and Monty Nero who have both worked for Marvel, DC Comics, 2000AD and others.

Where can I find more information?

For more information go to the BGCP Comic Con Facebook page or website.