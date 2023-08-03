Gran Fondo: Perth city centre buzzing as bike shop ‘super busy’ ahead of event

A Perth bike shop owner has claimed his shop has “saved people’s Gran Fondo” ahead of major race.

John Richards, who co-owns the family business JM Richards Cycles, has seen business boom ahead of the UCI World Championship race.

He said he has even lent some competitors equipment so they are able to compete in the event on Friday.

Bike repair shop ‘saved people’s Fondo’

He told The Courier: “We’ve been super busy.

“It’s all been small repairs but we’ve probably saved a lot of people’s Fondo.

“We’ve done jobs on electronic gears, there’s been a lot of bikes damaged in transit, there’s even been bikes lost in transit.

“So far we’ve managed to fix everyone’s bike that has come in.

“I’m so happy with my staff too – they do so well and some have been working here for over 30 years.”

John thinks the event has been great for the city, but feels more could have been done to maximise it.

He added: “I would’ve preferred to see the finish in the city centre – it would’ve drawn more people in.

“It could’ve been handled a bit better – the event village could’ve been in the North Inch and that might’ve made a difference.

“There are some local people unhappy but I heard a saying that you can give someone in Perth a bag of £20 notes and they’d be unhappy there’s no tenners.

“I’ve never seen a buzz around Perth like it.”

Business owner hopes people will come back

Other businesses in the city have a more nuanced view of the event.

Francesca Polegato owns Casella & Polegato, an Italian baker on George Street.

She hopes the event will encourage people to return to the city but expressed worries about business on the day.

Francesca said: “Yesterday afternoon as people arrived and today we’ve been very busy.

“It’s been a surprise to see so many people here and nice to see a lot of people from different countries.

“If people have a good experience they will hopefully come back so it’s nice for us.

“We are a bit worried for tomorrow with the street closures – we don’t know if people will know where to go.

“There are so many things going on at the same time – like Perth Show and farmers market.

“It’s good but it’s all on one week – would’ve been better if it was more spread out.”

Road closure fears but ‘looking good so far’

Another owner expressed worry over road closures.

Emma Steele, who owns Rabbit Hole Cakes on High Street, said: “I’ve got cakes to deliver at the weekend and I can’t get my car parked close – which is a bit of a nightmare.

“But apart from that, everything is looking good so far.

“It’s definitely been busier – lots of people on bikes.

“Hopefully events like this will get more people coming into Perth and give us more business.

“I’m just a bit worried about the planning on how people will get into town for Perth Show – it maybe shouldn’t have been planned on the same weekend.”

The Gran Fondo is part of the UCI World Championships which will see events across Scotland.

The Courier has prepared an all you need to know guide ahead of the Gran Fondo race.