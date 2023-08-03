Gran Fondo: Perth city centre buzzing as bike shop ‘super busy’ ahead of event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gran Fondo: Perth city centre buzzing as bike shop ‘super busy’ ahead of event

Booming businesses are hoping everything runs smoothly on the day of the race.

By Kieran Webster
Drew, Hazel and John Richards, owners of JM Richards Cycles.
Drew, Hazel and John Richards, owners of JM Richards Cycles. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

A Perth bike shop owner has claimed his shop has “saved people’s Gran Fondo” ahead of major race.

John Richards, who co-owns the family business JM Richards Cycles, has seen business boom ahead of the UCI World Championship race.

He said he has even lent some competitors equipment so they are able to compete in the event on Friday.

Bike repair shop ‘saved people’s Fondo’

He told The Courier: “We’ve been super busy.

“It’s all been small repairs but we’ve probably saved a lot of people’s Fondo.

“We’ve done jobs on electronic gears, there’s been a lot of bikes damaged in transit, there’s even been bikes lost in transit.

“So far we’ve managed to fix everyone’s bike that has come in.

“I’m so happy with my staff too – they do so well and some have been working here for over 30 years.”

JM Richards Cycles on George Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

John thinks the event has been great for the city, but feels more could have been done to maximise it.

He added: “I would’ve preferred to see the finish in the city centre – it would’ve drawn more people in.

“It could’ve been handled a bit better – the event village could’ve been in the North Inch and that might’ve made a difference.

“There are some local people unhappy but I heard a saying that you can give someone in Perth a bag of £20 notes and they’d be unhappy there’s no tenners.

“I’ve never seen a buzz around Perth like it.”

Business owner hopes people will come back

Other businesses in the city have a more nuanced view of the event.

Francesca Polegato owns Casella & Polegato, an Italian baker on George Street.

She hopes the event will encourage people to return to the city but expressed worries about business on the day.

Casella & Polegato. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

Francesca said: “Yesterday afternoon as people arrived and today we’ve been very busy.

“It’s been a surprise to see so many people here and nice to see a lot of people from different countries.

“If people have a good experience they will hopefully come back so it’s nice for us.

“We are a bit worried for tomorrow with the street closures – we don’t know if people will know where to go.

“There are so many things going on at the same time – like Perth Show and farmers market.

“It’s good but it’s all on one week – would’ve been better if it was more spread out.”

Road closure fears but ‘looking good so far’

Another owner expressed worry over road closures.

Tay Street is closed for the Gran Fondo
Tay Street is closed as preparation begins. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.

Emma Steele, who owns Rabbit Hole Cakes on High Street, said: “I’ve got cakes to deliver at the weekend and I can’t get my car parked close – which is a bit of a nightmare.

“But apart from that, everything is looking good so far.

“It’s definitely been busier – lots of people on bikes.

“Hopefully events like this will get more people coming into Perth and give us more business.

“I’m just a bit worried about the planning on how people will get into town for Perth Show – it maybe shouldn’t have been planned on the same weekend.”

The Gran Fondo is part of the UCI World Championships which will see events across Scotland.

The Courier has prepared an all you need to know guide ahead of the Gran Fondo race.

Conversation