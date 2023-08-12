Barbie screenings sell out in Aberfeldy after director Greta Gerwig’s interview

Tickets to watch Barbie in Aberfeldy have been selling out since comments made by the director of the blockbuster film.

It was thought Great Gerwig had mentioned Aberfeldy in a New York Times article.

She praised locals from a “tiny Scottish town” for “showing up” and seeing the movie.

Online chatter suggested she was referring to the Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy.

But it turns out the comments were made before the cinema began screening the film.

However, since the article was published the Birks has had sold-out screenings of the film, which stars Margot Robbie.

Grett Gerwig’s ‘Aberfeldy’ comments

Speaking to New York Times, Gerwig said: “My producer David Heyman sent me an email from someone who lives in a tiny Scottish town.

“There’s a movie theatre there that has been struggling, and they had sold-out shows all weekend for Barbie.

“He was like: ‘The town is showing up!'”

A spokesperson for The Birks told The Courier: “Although the New York Times article was published before we opened Barbie at The Birks Cinema, we’ve definitely been hosting sellout shows since then.

“We’re delighted to hear that other cinemas around Scotland are seeing a similarly positive response.

“Aberfeldy has truly come out to support the Birks and enjoy the fun of seeing such a great movie on the big screen.

“We even threw a Barbie party that was an absolute hit – sold out in a matter of days – where you could dress up as Barbie or Ken and enjoy some pink cocktails.

“Due to the popular demand, we’re bringing it back for an encore on August 19.”

Boost for cinema which faced ‘perfect storm’

The Birks Cinema has been bringing movies to Aberfeldy since 1939 – when the building was constructed.

As well as movies, The Birks acts as a community hub, providing space for yoga classes and support for children with additional needs.

In June, the cinema set up a fundraiser to “save the cinema” after facing the “perfect storm” of trading conditions.

Speaking to The Courier at the time, Brett DeWoody, acting chair of The Birks Cinema Trust, said: “Like many local and national, The Birks Cinema is facing a perfect storm of difficult conditions.

“Compounding this situation is the growth in streaming platforms such as Netflix – it’s never been easier to watch films at home.

“Fuelling this storm is this glorious weather, which is absolutely wonderful for being outside, but not conducive to getting people into cinemas.”

The Barbie movie has topped $1billion at the box office – a record for a female director.

Barbie was released on the same date as eagerly anticipated Oppenheimer, with fans challenging themselves to go to both on the same day.

This coined the phrase Barbanheimer.

Tickets for showings of The Barbie Movie can be bought on The Birks’ website.