Barbie screenings sell out in Aberfeldy after director Greta Gerwig’s interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Barbie screenings sell out in Aberfeldy after director Greta Gerwig’s interview

It was thought Greta Gerwig had mentioned the Perthshire town in an interview with the New York Times.

By Kieran Webster
It was thought Greta Gerwig had mentioned Aberfeldy in an interview. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP.
It was thought Greta Gerwig had mentioned Aberfeldy in an interview. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP.

Tickets to watch Barbie in Aberfeldy have been selling out since comments made by the director of the blockbuster film.

It was thought Great Gerwig had mentioned Aberfeldy in a New York Times article.

She praised locals from a “tiny Scottish town” for “showing up” and seeing the movie.

Online chatter suggested she was referring to the Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy.

But it turns out the comments were made before the cinema began screening the film.

However, since the article was published the Birks has had sold-out screenings of the film, which stars Margot Robbie.

Grett Gerwig’s ‘Aberfeldy’ comments

Speaking to New York Times, Gerwig said: “My producer David Heyman sent me an email from someone who lives in a tiny Scottish town.

“There’s a movie theatre there that has been struggling, and they had sold-out shows all weekend for Barbie.

“He was like: ‘The town is showing up!'”

H E Y Barbies and Kens of Aberfeldy & around!💖 Get excited because the rumours are true…🤫 After a sell-out event, we…

Posted by The Birks Cinema Aberfeldy on Wednesday, 9 August 2023

A spokesperson for The Birks told The Courier: “Although the New York Times article was published before we opened Barbie at The Birks Cinema, we’ve definitely been hosting sellout shows since then.

“We’re delighted to hear that other cinemas around Scotland are seeing a similarly positive response.

“Aberfeldy has truly come out to support the Birks and enjoy the fun of seeing such a great movie on the big screen.

“We even threw a Barbie party that was an absolute hit – sold out in a matter of days – where you could dress up as Barbie or Ken and enjoy some pink cocktails.

“Due to the popular demand, we’re bringing it back for an encore on August 19.”

Boost for cinema which faced ‘perfect storm’

The Birks Cinema has been bringing movies to Aberfeldy since 1939 – when the building was constructed.

As well as movies, The Birks acts as a community hub, providing space for yoga classes and support for children with additional needs.

In June, the cinema set up a fundraiser to “save the cinema” after facing the “perfect storm” of trading conditions.

Speaking to The Courier at the time, Brett DeWoody, acting chair of The Birks Cinema Trust, said: “Like many local and national, The Birks Cinema is facing a perfect storm of difficult conditions.

“Compounding this situation is the growth in streaming platforms such as Netflix – it’s never been easier to watch films at home.

“Fuelling this storm is this glorious weather, which is absolutely wonderful for being outside, but not conducive to getting people into cinemas.”

Acting head of The Birks Cinema Trust, Brett DeWoody. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Barbie movie has topped $1billion at the box office – a record for a female director.

Barbie was released on the same date as eagerly anticipated Oppenheimer, with fans challenging themselves to go to both on the same day.

This coined the phrase Barbanheimer.

Tickets for showings of The Barbie Movie can be bought on The Birks’ website.

More from Perth & Kinross

Friarton Bridge.
Busy Perth bridge to close for emergency repairs after crash
John Michie is starring at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band
Interview: Taggart star John Michie leads in new Pitlochry theatre play
Rory Stewart visits Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002. mage: Shutterstock
Rory Stewart: 'I often think our refusal to engage with the Taliban is sour…
Dishes on display at Bombay Club in Auchterarder
Restaurant review: A taste of India at Bombay Club in Auchterarder's Glendevon Hotel
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Glendarcey House in Gleneagles village.
Gleneagles mansion with jacuzzi and sauna could be yours for £2m
The Gallazi family.
Perthshire brothers need sponsors after winning world kickboxing titles
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga
Perth Museum will host the Stone of Destiny.
Keys handover is latest milestone in Perth Museum development
A car and a motorbike collided on the A85 at Almondbank on Friday. Image: Google Maps
Delays as car and motorbike collide near Almondbank

Conversation