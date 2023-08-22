Andy Murray defeats wildlife campaigners to expand hotel in historic Perthshire

Andy Murray has defeated wildlife campaigners to expand his hotel in historic Perthshire.

The tennis ace has been given planning permission to build nine woodland cabins on the grounds of his Cromlix Hotel near Dunblane.

Stirling Council’s decision flew in the face of opposition from the Scottish Wildlife Trust, who cited the effect the scheme would have on breeding birds, frogs and toads.

The charity said the siting of the cabins near to a pond was inappropriate and claimed the peaceful environment for wildlife would be ruined by the development.

Three types of Cromlix cabins

The Victorian mansion, built on land near Kinbuck that was once owned by local bishop James Chisholm, became a hotel in 1981.

Murray and his then-girlfriend Kim Sears bought the property in early 2013 for a rumoured £1.8 million.

Following extensive refurbishment, they transformed the building into a 15-bedroom lodge, set in 34 acres of woodlands.

The couple held their wedding reception at the Cromlix in April 2015.

The Murrays, who took over the management of the hotel from Inverlochy Castle Management International in December 2022, are working with Fergus Purdie Architects to realise the cabins.

They will be split across three categories – water-based, treetop and circular woodland cabins.

Scottish Wildlife Trust says all waterbirds will be lost

In its objection, Scottish Wildlife Trust wrote: “We recognise that the grounds are valued as a financial asset – they are beyond value to nature.

“Ideally chalets will be relocated to a different area and the pond used as a nature-focused area for guests.

“With the people will come dogs, canoes and paddleboards probably leading to the loss of all the waterbirds.

“At present guests to the hotel are able to have a quiet walk to the pond and sit on the seat watching the wildlife in a lovely tranquil and quiet setting – this should be preserved for the future and could be marketed as a place to come for wellbeing.”

Council believes hotel plan ‘sensitively designed’

But Stirling Council gave the green light after the Murrays pledged to put wildlife mitigation measures in place.

Its decision notice said: “The proposed development has been sensitively designed to reflect its location and would provide further quality accommodation for visitors to the area.

“The cabins are part of a long-term strategy to invest in Cromlix to ensure its long-term viability which will have a positive effect on the local and wider economy which is to be welcomed.

“Appropriate planning conditions such as a woodland management and a biodiversity plan will ensure that the woodland and its environment are appropriately managed and protected.”

Angry response to decision

The decision has been criticised by Courier reader Kathryn Grant, of Falkirk.

She wrote: “So breeding birds and amphibians have to make way for Andy and Kim Murray’s luxury lodges at Cromlix Hotel.

“For a couple with estimated combined wealth exceeding £130 million, they know the price of everything but the value of nothing.

“Come the next tennis major, I will certainly be cheering on ‘Anyone but Andy’.”