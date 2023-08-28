Perth business leader calls for bars, restaurants and river fun along Tay waterfront

The president of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce has called for better use of the Tay to attract visitors to Perth.

Lori McGaffney became the second female president of the 150-year-old firm last year.

Since her appointment, the Fair City has been struck by a raft of shop closures – including Azura Couture and Oliver Bonas.

Lori, who owns Evalucia and Petit Pas in the city centre, believes Perth should make the most of the Tay by offering waterfront bars, restaurants and river-based activities.

She has also called for larger premises to be divided to attract independent businesses into smaller units.

Her comments came after local entrepreneur and director of Perthshire Local Iain Fenwick claimed the city centre is being “failed” and that Perth now has a “shop-and-go” culture.

The 49-year-old added that the council’s 15-minute free parking scheme is reducing dwell time in the city centre and discouraging people to shop on the high street.

Perth’s Tay waterfront is ‘fantastic asset’

Lori says more needs to be made of the “fantastic asset” that is the Tay in Perth city centre.

“A major gap in the strategy for the city is how we can sensitively make more of the fantastic asset we have in the River Tay waterfront in the same way other successful small European cities have done with bars, restaurants and river-based activities,” Lori said.

She is also urging landlords to consider dividing larger premises into smaller units to encourage independent businesses to move in.

She said: “There is no question that the increase in online shopping, and the withdrawal of major chains, has dramatically changed high streets across the country, including our own.

“We would like to see greater recognition of this changed landscape by landlords and Perth and Kinross Council to help reduce the level of vacant units, and to support and improve the retail environment, and attract more visitors.

“Action by landlords to subdivide larger premises into smaller units would help encourage small business start-ups and re-energise our local economy.

“At the same time, steps to further reduce planning permission barriers would be welcome.

“Collectively, the council and landlords could do more to make vacant properties more visually attractive, for example through consistent window marketing promoting Perth as a great destination.

“Encouraging more city centre living through adapting larger properties could also help stimulate retail and the night-time economy.

“At national level, we also need reform of non-domestic rates to help incentive local businesses to grow.

“Retail in Perth is also dependent on the visitor economy and Perth’s attractiveness is still hampered by a lack of high-quality hotel provision, despite recent additions.

“As well as car parking, we also need more frequent bus links to the city centre and improved rail connectivity.”

Perth should ‘look at what has been done elsewhere in the UK’

Lori added: “In recent years, there has been a welcome expansion of events in Perth.

“Events are fantastic and they create a buzz, but I feel there’s a misconception that they support retail.

“The reality is they do support hospitality, but not retail where large events can actually dilute retail spend.

“We need to look at what has been done successfully elsewhere in the UK around family-focused experiential visitor trails that draw people and spend into the city centre.”