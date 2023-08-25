Loch of the Lowes ospreys make speedy getaway after record-breaking season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch of the Lowes ospreys make speedy getaway after record-breaking season

The adult female hasn't been seen at the osprey nest on Loch of the Lowes, near Dunkeld, since mid-July.

By Morag Lindsay
male and female osprey on Loch of the Lowes nest.
The Loch of the Lowes osprey family provided a dramatic breeding season this year. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Rangers at the Loch of the Lowes nature reserve are facing their own case of ’empty nest’ syndrome after a rollercoaster osprey season.

The Perthshire beauty spot’s adult birds completed their migration back to Scotland much earlier than usual this year.

And now they and their offspring appear to have made a swift exit too.

The adult female made a particularly quick getaway, disappearing a good month sooner than expected.

Once the chicks fledge in July, both parents will hunt to provide meals for their youngsters, before the female typically leaves in early to mid-August to begin building up strength for her own migration.

webcam image of ospreys on nest
Visitors to the Loch of the Lowes can watch all the osprey action on webcam. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust.

However, this season the female osprey left three days after the second chick fledged.

She has not been sighted since July 15.

It is thought that with fish being in short supply she began hunting for herself earlier than usual.

Early arrival and departure for Loch of the Lowes osprey family

The Loch of the Lowes female NC0 and male LM12 touched down exactly six hours apart on March 17, making it the earliest arrival of osprey at this nesting site near Dunkeld.

The current pair have bred together for four years.

They quickly worked together to rebuild their nest and three eggs were laid over the Easter weekend, two of which hatched.

Three osprey eggs in nest at loch of the Lowes.
The Loch of the Lowes’ female osprey laid three eggs this year. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust.

The second chick hasn’t been seen since July 28.

However, the adult male continued to bring fish deliveries to the nest until early August, which encouraged the remaining juvenile to practise her own fishing skills.

She successfully managed to catch a few very small pike from the loch herself.

She was last sighted on Monday August 7 and is assumed to still be exploring the wider area.

This will help her create a ‘memory map’ which she will use when she returns as an adult.

‘Dad’ hasn’t been spotted since Sunday August 6. It is assumed he has also departed the area to begin his journey south.

Two osprey chicks on Loch of the Lowes nest.
Two osprey chicks fledged from the Loch of the Lowes nest. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Sara Rasmussen is a ranger at the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Loch of the Lowes reserve.

She said: “It has been a very dramatic season.

“It is hard to tell at this early stage if some of the challenges we have observed this season are directly caused by climate change.

“But as a top predator and migratory species, ospreys are sure to be impacted by rapidly changing weather patterns.

“It will be of interest to see how things develop over the coming seasons.”

Loch of the Lowes has proud osprey heritage

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th Century.

They began to recover in the 1960s and an estimated 300 pairs now breed in the UK each summer.

The Loch of the Lowes’ former female was known as Lady.

She fledged a record 50 young and lived to almost 30 years old – about three times the average lifespan for her species.

Most of the birds migrate to West Africa but some winter in Spain and Portugal.

