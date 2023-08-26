Drivers facing delays on A9 near Blair Athol

Drivers are facing delays on the A9 in Perthshire.

Traffic Scotland is reporting delays of up to 20 minutes for motorists on the northbound carriageway of the A9 near Blair Athol.

A broken down vehicle on the carriageway is contributing to the delays, as well as traffic heading to the Blair Horse Trials at Blair Castle.

The 2023 edition of the Blair Castle Horse Trials will run until Sunday and motorists are being warned there will likely be increased traffic on the A9 around Blair Athol.

Traffic Scotland is also advising those driving through the area to exercise additional caution when driving near horse riders.