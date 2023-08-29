Giant Methven solar farm could stretch across 12 fields and last for 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant Methven solar farm could stretch across 12 fields and last for 40 years

Residents in Methven are raising the alarm over plans for one of Scotland's biggest solar farms on land just outside the village

By Morag Lindsay
Farmland with Methven Castle in background
The solar farm would be close to Methven Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Developers are eyeing a stretch of farmland near Methven for the site of one of the UK’s biggest solar farms.

The Kinnon Park scheme could stretch across 12 fields, with space for 134,000 solar panels.

The proposed site is currently arable farmland between Methven and Tibbermore.

Under the plans it could be covered in rows of 3m high solar panels across a 125-hectare area, along with transformers, substations, battery storage facility, security fencing and CCTV.

Map showing proposed site of Kinnon Park solar farm near Methven.
The proposed solar farm site near Methven. Image: DC Thomson design.

Namene Solar, the company behind the project, has submitted a proposal of application notice to Perth and Kinross Council.

It held its first community consultation event in Methven last week.

A representative will also be at the next Methven and District Community Council meeting in September.

Sarah Fergusson, of the community council, said the plans had generated a great deal of concern locally.

Sarah Fergusson.
Sarah Fergusson says the solar farm plan has sparked concern in Methven. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“By all accounts this would be one of the biggest solar farms in Britain, possibly the biggest in Scotland,” she said.

“And aside from the size, there are a lot of things that are causing people concern.

“There’s the wildlife aspect. It’s going to be either side of our core path from Methven to Tibbermore.

“And it’s in full view of places like Methven Castle and Gloagburn Farm Shop.”

Methven Castle.
Methven Castle overlooks the solar farm site.

Sarah encouraged everyone with an interest in the scheme to attend the next community council meeting.

She added: “We don’t have a problem with renewables. But they’ve got to be in the right location and a lot of people are against this site.

“There’s a lot of concern, a lot of questions.”

Methven solar farm plans at very early stage

Namene Solar says the proposed Kinnon Park solar farm would have a life span of up to 40 years.

Electricity generated on the site could power up to 190,000 family homes.

It says the land also features broadleaved woodland, hedgerows, scattered trees and vegetation, which is home to brown hares and red squirrels.

Red squirrel.
Red squirrels have been seen to the north of the Methven solar farm site.

The developer’s own documentation notes that “any large-scale solar development will have some impact on historic assets within and in the vicinity of the site.

In the case of the Kinnon Park solar farm, this would include Methven Castle and B-listed Tippermallo house and walled garden.

But the London-based firm insists this could be minimised with boundary screening.

Planning agent Neil Gray stressed that the proposals were at a very early stage.

Row of ground-mounted solar panels.
Solar farm panels, such as those planned for Methven, are designed to absorb light.

In addition to the community council meeting on September 14, the solar farm plan will be discussed at a second community consultation event in Methven on October 24.

“The developer will listen to people’s views and take them into account if and when an application goes in,” Mr Gray said.

“That’s unlikely to be before the turn of the year.

“The consultation is an opportunity for people in the community to give their feedback so changes can be made as part of this process.”

Methven Community Council’s next meeting is on September 14 at 7.30pm in the Old Vestry.

Conversation