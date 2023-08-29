Giant Methven solar farm could stretch across 12 fields and last for 40 years

Developers are eyeing a stretch of farmland near Methven for the site of one of the UK’s biggest solar farms.

The Kinnon Park scheme could stretch across 12 fields, with space for 134,000 solar panels.

The proposed site is currently arable farmland between Methven and Tibbermore.

Under the plans it could be covered in rows of 3m high solar panels across a 125-hectare area, along with transformers, substations, battery storage facility, security fencing and CCTV.

Namene Solar, the company behind the project, has submitted a proposal of application notice to Perth and Kinross Council.

It held its first community consultation event in Methven last week.

A representative will also be at the next Methven and District Community Council meeting in September.

Sarah Fergusson, of the community council, said the plans had generated a great deal of concern locally.

“By all accounts this would be one of the biggest solar farms in Britain, possibly the biggest in Scotland,” she said.

“And aside from the size, there are a lot of things that are causing people concern.

“There’s the wildlife aspect. It’s going to be either side of our core path from Methven to Tibbermore.

“And it’s in full view of places like Methven Castle and Gloagburn Farm Shop.”

Sarah encouraged everyone with an interest in the scheme to attend the next community council meeting.

She added: “We don’t have a problem with renewables. But they’ve got to be in the right location and a lot of people are against this site.

“There’s a lot of concern, a lot of questions.”

Methven solar farm plans at very early stage

Namene Solar says the proposed Kinnon Park solar farm would have a life span of up to 40 years.

Electricity generated on the site could power up to 190,000 family homes.

It says the land also features broadleaved woodland, hedgerows, scattered trees and vegetation, which is home to brown hares and red squirrels.

The developer’s own documentation notes that “any large-scale solar development will have some impact on historic assets within and in the vicinity of the site.

In the case of the Kinnon Park solar farm, this would include Methven Castle and B-listed Tippermallo house and walled garden.

But the London-based firm insists this could be minimised with boundary screening.

Planning agent Neil Gray stressed that the proposals were at a very early stage.

In addition to the community council meeting on September 14, the solar farm plan will be discussed at a second community consultation event in Methven on October 24.

“The developer will listen to people’s views and take them into account if and when an application goes in,” Mr Gray said.

“That’s unlikely to be before the turn of the year.

“The consultation is an opportunity for people in the community to give their feedback so changes can be made as part of this process.”

Methven Community Council’s next meeting is on September 14 at 7.30pm in the Old Vestry.