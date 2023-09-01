Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest boss reveals how landmark event set 650,000 imaginations alight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest boss reveals how landmark event set 650,000 imaginations alight

Nela Popovic is executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust. She gives Gayle Ritchie an insight into her world ahead of this year’s show.

By Gayle Ritchie
Nela Popovic. Image: Emma Davies
Nela Popovic. Image: Emma Davies

Nela Popovic is executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

Tell us about The Enchanted Forest?

It’s a trailblazing event that takes place annually in the woodland setting of Faskally Wood near Pitlochry. The event, which has been going for more than 20 years, and has attracted more than 650,000 visitors to the area over the years, is completely unique and designed to set your imagination alight with dazzling visuals and innovative design, all choreographed against an original music score.

This year’s show, From The Deep, promises to be an incredible experience.

Tell us about your role and some highlights of your job?

Being executive director for The Enchanted Forest is a very exciting and multifaceted role which carries a lot of responsibility, satisfaction and excitement. Highlights of the job include seeing the wonder on the faces of our visitors – especially the youngest ones – when they first walk into the forest and experience the magic of the show.

The local community supports us throughout the year and the amazing team works very hard to put the show together and look after everyone.

What would you have done if you hadn’t gone down this path?

I’d have loved to have been a professional skier!

A family enjoy the show. Image: Enchanted Forest

Where in the world are you happiest?

Somewhere on the water bobbing on a kayak or on a snowy mountain. In both cases, surrounded by friends and family, which is the secret ingredient.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I have been very lucky to see a lot of Scotland and it is impossible to choose a favourite bit!

Last book you read?

A Visit From The Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan.

Jennifer Egan joins guests on The Big Scottish Book Club. Image: Kirsty Anderson / BBC Scotland

Music you listen to in the car?

I listen to everything and anything in the car. Very loudly, with singing thrown in. Current favourite is Jason Isbell.

Who inspires you?

The many women I am lucky to be surrounded by, but mostly my mum. She is a true female warrior despite life throwing many challenges her way.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

I have been given a very special small boat which my partner hand-crafted.
I would grab it and run!

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Organise a massive party for my friends and family and, after that, book tickets to anywhere!

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Put humanity back into political decision-making.

Enchanted Forest 2022. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson.

What makes you happy?

Filipo, Caleb, Amelie, my friends, family, and, very recently, our new family addition – Stela, the cutest rescue dog ever!

What makes you sad?

The way that technology is stealing real connections between people.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

I believe in love.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd and Rocket To Russia by Ramones. They were both on tapes!

A plasticine Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon album cover.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Best advice I have received came from an old boss and a great friend who I respect immensely.

One day in passing he looked at me and said: “When are you going to become the leader you were born to be?” It gave me the courage to see myself in that way.

What or who are you proudest of?

Living in a blended family. I am the proudest of the special relationships and love that has been formed.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

I wouldn’t change anything. It might make me lose the people I have today and that risk is too great to take!

Enchanted Forest 2022.. Faskally Woods, Pitlochry. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

What advice would you give to your younger self?

It will all work out! It might not take the path you imagine now, but the result will blow your mind!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Say goodbye to people, places and a whole different life.

For information on this year’s event, read our guide or visit enchantedforest.org.uk

More from Perth & Kinross

Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront splash pad
Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Group Portrait in a summer landscape preview Picture shows; Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will), John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape.. Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; Unknown
REVIEW: Sally Reid exudes emotion but plot of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape…
A woman flicking through a series of paper documents
NHS Tayside in fresh data breach as paperwork for hundreds of patients goes missing
Perth railway station
Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend
Drummond Arms Hotel exterior.
Crieff's Drummond Arms could finally re-open as £5M 'boutique hotel'
Stanley Primary School has closed it's kitchen due to flood damage.
Stanley Primary School kitchen closed after flooding from broken sewer
The Balhousie Care HQ in Perth
Perth care worker struck off for 'pattern of dishonest behaviour'
Diversion signs pointing drivers in different directions on Marshall Place in Perth have been branded confusing
Perth diversions branded 'magical mystery tour' as roadworks signs spark confusion
Teenage rugby star Issy Phipps and the McKays Hotel and Bar in Pitlochry
Teenage rugby star had planned to work at Perthshire hotel before taking her own…
Tayside police division headquarters in Dundee
Dundee and Perth locals threatened with violence in phone scam

Conversation