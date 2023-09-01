Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest boss reveals how landmark event set 650,000 imaginations alight

Nela Popovic is executive director of The Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

Tell us about The Enchanted Forest?

It’s a trailblazing event that takes place annually in the woodland setting of Faskally Wood near Pitlochry. The event, which has been going for more than 20 years, and has attracted more than 650,000 visitors to the area over the years, is completely unique and designed to set your imagination alight with dazzling visuals and innovative design, all choreographed against an original music score.

This year’s show, From The Deep, promises to be an incredible experience.

Tell us about your role and some highlights of your job?

Being executive director for The Enchanted Forest is a very exciting and multifaceted role which carries a lot of responsibility, satisfaction and excitement. Highlights of the job include seeing the wonder on the faces of our visitors – especially the youngest ones – when they first walk into the forest and experience the magic of the show.

The local community supports us throughout the year and the amazing team works very hard to put the show together and look after everyone.

What would you have done if you hadn’t gone down this path?

I’d have loved to have been a professional skier!

Where in the world are you happiest?

Somewhere on the water bobbing on a kayak or on a snowy mountain. In both cases, surrounded by friends and family, which is the secret ingredient.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I have been very lucky to see a lot of Scotland and it is impossible to choose a favourite bit!

Last book you read?

A Visit From The Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan.

Music you listen to in the car?

I listen to everything and anything in the car. Very loudly, with singing thrown in. Current favourite is Jason Isbell.

Who inspires you?

The many women I am lucky to be surrounded by, but mostly my mum. She is a true female warrior despite life throwing many challenges her way.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

I have been given a very special small boat which my partner hand-crafted.

I would grab it and run!

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Organise a massive party for my friends and family and, after that, book tickets to anywhere!

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Put humanity back into political decision-making.

What makes you happy?

Filipo, Caleb, Amelie, my friends, family, and, very recently, our new family addition – Stela, the cutest rescue dog ever!

What makes you sad?

The way that technology is stealing real connections between people.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

I believe in love.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd and Rocket To Russia by Ramones. They were both on tapes!

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Best advice I have received came from an old boss and a great friend who I respect immensely.

One day in passing he looked at me and said: “When are you going to become the leader you were born to be?” It gave me the courage to see myself in that way.

What or who are you proudest of?

Living in a blended family. I am the proudest of the special relationships and love that has been formed.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

I wouldn’t change anything. It might make me lose the people I have today and that risk is too great to take!

What advice would you give to your younger self?

It will all work out! It might not take the path you imagine now, but the result will blow your mind!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Say goodbye to people, places and a whole different life.

