All roads lead to Crieff care home as bikers rally around one of their own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

All roads lead to Crieff care home as bikers rally around one of their own

More than 100 motorcyclists converged on a Crieff nursing home in a show of solidarity for a fellow biker

By Morag Lindsay
Large group of bikers in the grounds of the Birches care home, Crieff, with Helen Maclellan and John Neilson in front.
Helen Maclellan, John Neilson and Derek Campbell, of Fife Bikers, surrounded by some of the motorcyclists who visited The Birches Care Home in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

When John Neilson arrived at The Birches care home in Crieff, Helen Maclellan knew she had a challenge on her hands.

Helen’s job is activities co-ordinator at the home. And John, who had come for respite care, was not her typical resident.

Aged 72, he’s younger than most. And with his long flowing hair and beard, his denims and black T-shirts and his many passions – spawning everything from Jacobite history to Harley Davidsons – he cut a distinctive figure in the day room.

“I just knew bingo wasn’t going to float John’s boat,” laughed Helen.

But when the pair realised they had a shared love of motorbikes something magical happened.

John Neilson speaking to bikers at the Birches care home in Crieff.
John Neilson thanks the bikers who visited him at his Crieff care home on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Helen put a message out on Facebook asking if any bikers would like to visit the HC One home on Comrie Road, with a promise of a cup of tea and a biscuit.

And then, in John’s words, things “started to grow arms and legs… and wheels.”

Crieff care home welcomes friendly ‘invasion’

More than 100 motorcyclists roared through the gates of the home on Comrie Road throughout the day on Sunday.

Some came from Crieff, others from across Scotland. Local biker groups turned out in numbers. Others arrived in ones or twos to join the throng.

Large group of bikers in grounds of the Birches care home, Crieff.
Some of the bikers in the grounds of the Birches care home in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

At one point in the afternoon, more than 70 motorbikes were parked in the home’s grounds.

Many of The Birches residents sat in the sunshine and enjoyed the spectacle. Others watched from the windows.

Residents from the Balhousie Dalnagar care home next door even popped over to see what all the fuss was about.

John delivered a rousing speech, thanking the crowds for turning out and encouraging them to to join him in the roar of “Clan McBiker”.

John Neilson, standing behind walking frame, speaking to crowds of bikers at the Birches care home in Crieff.
John addresses the crowds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bikers smiling and laughing in the grounds of the Birches care home, Crieff.
Members of Tribe Perthshire enjoy John’s speech. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said the visit had lifted his spirits and cemented his belief in the bikers’ bond.

Bikers’ negative reputation is undeserved

“I’ve met so many amazing, interesting, genuine and kind people today,” said John.

“When Helen and I first started talking about this a few weeks ago, she said she’d try to get three or four people along. But then word got out and there’s been well over 100 here today.

“When it started to grow arms and legs and wheels, I said ‘do you think we’re going to get into trouble’ and she said ‘we’ll just have to find out’.”

Bikers applauding and filming on mobile phones at the Birches care home, Crieff.
Applause for John’s speech at The Birches Care Home, Comrie Road, Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman in bikers leathers smiling and applauding.
There were happy faces all round. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

John said the gathering had given his fellow residents a boost too.

“A lot of the ladies in there have got real sparkles in their eyes,” he said.

“And at lunchtime all these stories and memories were coming out.”

He added: “Bikers get a bad reputation, all these negative connotations.

Close up of shiny motorcycle with 'Indian' logo.
One of the bikes at The Birches care home in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“But all these guys, and girls, have come here on the promise of nothing more than a cup of coffee and a biscuit. They’ve done something special.”

‘This is what bikers do’

Sandy Brown, 69, from Coaltown of Balgonie, was there on his Ducati with members of the Fife Bikers group.

He said the friendships he’d made from motorcycling had meant the world to him since the loss of his wife, and he was glad to be able to pass the favour on to someone else.

“My only regret is the big chunk of my life when I wasn’t biking,” he said.

Helen said she was grateful to every person who turned out.

“I had a sneaking suspicion we’re get a good turnout, because this is what bikers do,” she said.

“But I want to say a huge thank you to every single person who came here to do a really kind thing for a man they didn’t know.”

More from Perth & Kinross

shoppers walk past 'To let' signs on Perth High Street
What's REALLY happening with Perth city centre?
The front of Park House
Stately Kinross-shire home with Loch Leven views hits the market
two small children with black and white spaniel at Paws at the Palace.
GALLERY: Paws at the Palace sets tails wagging at Scone
Raac concrete schools Scotland
No immediate safety risk from crumbling concrete confirmed in dozens of Scots schools, minister…
The roadworks affect the A9 south of Pitlochry.
Drivers face nearly a fortnight of disruption during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
Christopher Rennie was a Liberal Democrat council hopeful who pledged to tackle Perthshire's potholes.
Former Perthshire Lib Dem hopeful could be jailed for police assaults in Greggs, Job…
Police closed the A85, near Comrie. Image: Google maps
Emergency services close A85 in both directions after one-vehicle crash near Comrie
Steven Osborne, London 30 May 2013
Steven Osborne will not boycott Russian composers at BBC Proms concert in Perth
The Singing Kettle in Alyth at night
The Singing Kettle: New boss of Alyth cafe reveals reopening plans
The first conquerors of Everest, Edmund Hillary, left, and Sherpa Tensing Norgay, right, with expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, in Kathmandu, Nepal, after descending from the peak in 1953.
Mount Everest 70th anniversary: What are the links to the RSGS in Perth?

Conversation