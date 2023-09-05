Demands for re-think on plan to double number of asylum seekers in Perth hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Demands for re-think on plan to double number of asylum seekers in Perth hotels

Perth and Kinross council says the number of asylum seekers being housed locally is set to rise to 250 by the end of this year.

By Kathryn Anderson
Queen's Hotel Perth exterior.
Plans to bring more asylum seekers to the Queen's Hotel, Perth, are causing concern. Image: Graham & Sibbald.

Perth and Kinross Council has called for “an immediate rethink” of plans to double the number of asylum seekers in two Perth hotels.

It comes after councillors were told around 250 young men of different nationalities, cultures, ethnicities and languages will be “forced to live cheek by jowl” in shared rooms at the Station and Queens Hotels from September 11.

Councillors unanimously supported a cross-party letter being sent to the Home Secretary and Immigration Minister.

Members are also calling for financial support from both UK and Scottish governments towards the cost of housing asylum seekers.

Perth Station Hotel exterior
Perth’s Station Hotel will house more asylum seekers.

Tabling the motion, Perth and Kinross Council deputy leader Eric Drysdale said the Station Hotel and Queens Hotel had been used to house 118 single men of 15 different nationalities – most in their teens or twenties – since November 2021.

“The majority have now been accommodated there for over a year,” he said.

“Unforgivably, only four of these 118 have so far received decisions on their asylum applications.

“These numbers are about to increase to around 250.”

Mr Drysdale said the UK Government’s new “maximization policy” would mean most having to share rooms from September 11.

Councillor Eric Drysdale with SNP rosette.
Councillor Eric Drysdale tabled the motion on Perth asylum seekers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He added: “It is not difficult to envisage additional problems that may ensue when unrelated young men of different nationalities, cultures, ethnicities and languages are forced to live cheek by jowl.”

Asylum seekers ‘not to blame’ for Perth problems

Mr Drysdale said previous funding of £700 per person had been stopped. And he said Perth and Kinross Council had been unable to access an additional funding stream.

“Neither PKC nor COSLA has been able to obtain clarity or assurance from the Home Office,” he added.

“This situation is intolerable.”

Perth City Centre councillor Peter Barrett said the system was putting demands on local health services. But the Lib Dem member said there had been no funding support from Westminster or Holyrood.

Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Perth and Kinross Council is being asked to house more asylum seekers. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

However, Labour councillor Brian Leishman expressed concern about some local reaction to the situation in Perth.

The Perth City North councillor said: “Asylum seekers aren’t in Perth to steal from us.

“They aren’t the reason we have a housing shortage. They aren’t the reason pay has stalled and inflation is driving people into poverty.

“They aren’t the reason why the NHS is de-funded to the extent that nurses are using foodbanks.

“They aren’t the reason why shops are closed on Perth High Street.

“These vulnerable people are however being demonised by this government,” he added.

“And worryingly – when looking at some of the online comments on the story of the two hotels that asylum seekers are in – it shows that there are some who swallow this government’s nastiness hook, line and sinker.”

Conversation