Blairgowrie’s longest serving firefighter hangs up his helmet after almost 40 years

Firefighter Chic Scrimgeour has served his local community in Blairgowrie for 38 years and 14 days.

By Morag Lindsay
Chic Scrimgeour outside Blairgowrie fire station.
Chic Scrimgeour has been a stalwart of Blairgowrie fire station since he was 18. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Blairgowrie’s longest serving firefighter is looking forward to a well earned retirement after more than 38 years in uniform.

Charles Scrimgeour, who’s known to everyone as Chic, was given a stirring send-off when he left the station for the last time.

Colleagues formed a guard of honour while a piper played him out.

He left with his head held high, with farewell gifts from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and his station mates.

Chic Scrimgeour leaves Blairgowrie fire station as a piper plays.
Chic Scrimgeour shook hands with all his colleagues as piper David Sands played for the guard of honour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Chic was an 18-year-old living next door to Blairgowrie fire station when he enlisted on August 15 1985.

And for the next 38 years and 14 days, he was on call every day of the week, often sacrificing family and work commitments to put his community first.

Watch commander Paul Smith said Chic, 56, had more than earned his retirement.

But he said he’d be leaving behind a huge gap in the crew.

Chic Scrimgeour and Watch Commander Paul Smith shaking hands in front of an engine at Blairgowrie fire station
Chic Scrimgeour and Watch Commander Paul Smith at Blairgowrie fire station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Chic has been a massive part of our team for such a long time it will be hard to replace his knowledge, experience and his generosity,” he said.

Blairgowrie fire station at heart of community

Chic was born and bred in Blairgowrie, attending the primary school and the high school.

He started an apprenticeship with D&J Scott joiners in the town, but a parallel career was calling.

Chic said: “I had just turned 18 and lived in Lochy Street, right next to the fire station. I was encouraged by my parents (Chic and Jean) and also approached by a member of the fire station to join.

“And before I knew it I was being measured up for my uniform.”

Chic training with fellow firefighter Alan Smith in the 1980s. The pair are kneeling next to a volunteer wrapped in a blanket.
Chic training with fellow firefighter Alan Smith in the 1980s. Image: Paul Smith.

Attendance at the fire station on West George Street every Monday nights has been a mainstay of his 38 years in service.

More recently, he added monthly Thursday maintenance sessions to his duties.

Chic has played a part in some of the most memorable major incidents in Blairgowrie over the decades.

Two that stand out were the blaze which destroyed the former Smedley’s factory in Haugh Road and the fire at Davidsons Chemist on Perth Street.

Chic Scrimgeour chats to colleagues at his retirement presentation at Blairgowrie fire station
Chic chats to colleagues at his retirement presentation at Blairgowrie fire station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

However, Chic said the fire station’s role in the community had meant every bit as much as the big dramatic moments.

“Blairgowrie fire station is at the heart of the community, through various events such as open days and Santa’s Drive, as well as many more,” he said.

“It has been brilliant to be a part of that for so many years and I look forward to watching the work we have done over my time as a firefighter carry on.”

Fire service has been Chic’s extended family

Charles moved jobs to AIM Developments in 1991 where he is now joint owner, employing 21 people.

Chic Scrimgeour, seated centre, with the Blairgowrie firefighters at the fire station.
Chic Scrimgeour, seated centre, with the Blairgowrie firefighters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He said he understood more than most the benefits of having an on-call firefighter as an employee.

“They gain many transferable skills which could be useful in any workplace,” he said.

“It can be frustrating losing an employee for a period during the working day but when you know your business has contributed to helping someone in their time of need, it is rewarding.”

Retirement will allow him to spend to more time with wife Jackie and adult children Lewis, Scott and Abbie.

Jackie and Chic Scrimgeour and Crew Commander Frankie Shepherd at Blairgowrie fire station
Jackie and Chic Scrimgeour and Crew Commander Frankie Shepherd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Chic said it had been a remarkable 38 years and 14 days.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the time in the fire service,” he said.

“I have learned so many new skills and met lots of great people.

“It has become an extended family.”

Chic was not the only Blairgowrie firefighter honoured at the station this week.

Team-mate Alan Smith also received his 30 year-service medal.

Alan Smith receiving long service medal from fire chief Jason Sharp at Blairgowrie fire station.
Firefighter Alan Smith was presented with a 30 year service medal by Local Senior Officer Area Commander Jason Sharp. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He has actually completed 36 years service, but the medal was only introduced recently.

 

