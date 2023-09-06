Demands for Broxden roundabout upgrade to avoid £500M Perth West scheme ‘chaos’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Demands for Broxden roundabout upgrade to avoid £500M Perth West scheme ‘chaos’

The massive homes and businesses development on the west of Perth will have a significant impact on traffic around the busy Broxden roundabout

By Morag Lindsay
queues of traffic approaching Broxden rundabout
The Perth West scheme will mean even more traffic around the Broxden roundabout.

Council bosses are being urged to insist on improvements to the Broxden roundabout ahead of the massive Perth West development going ahead.

The £500 million scheme was approved by Perth and Kinross councillors on Wednesday.

The project is expected to bring around 1,500 new homes, plus shops, businesses, hotels, a healthcare centre and school, to a 257-hectare site next to Broxden.

It could create around 2,300 jobs, plus another 3,000 in the construction phase.

Plans for a Perth Eco-Innovation Park are also included for the site – currently farmland between Broxden and Inveralmond.

And a ‘Perth Innovation Highway’ will connect the city to the A9 with £5 million of funding from the Tay Cities Deal.

artist impression of Perth West site
How the Perth West development could look.

Councillors approved the development in principle, for a second time, when the planning and placemaking committee met on Wednesday.

More detailed applications will follow as the plans progress.

However, much of the discussion was around the likelihood of “chaos” at the Broxden roundabout.

Councillors were told Transport Scotland has also requested a series of conditions to the approval.

Perth West will impact Broxden roundabout traffic flow

Perth City South councillor Liz Barrett addressed the  committee when it met on Wednesday.

The Lib Dem member said the Perth West scheme was an exciting development for Perth.

Liz Barrett
Liz Barrett raised concerns about Broxden roundabout.

In particular she praised the ambition to provide eco innovation and sustainable places to live and work.

However, she also urged councillors and officers to bear in mind the impact on residents, in her nearby ward and across the city.

“The traffic emissions and dust will impact residents in much of the Western Edge and
Oakbank, and those using the paths in the area on foot or by cycle,” she told councillors.

“It will also affect the flow on the Broxden roundabout where existing issues are well
known. And Transport Scotland do not yet appear to have plans to address
them.”

Concerns aside from Broxden roundabout congestion

Speaking after the meeting, she said: “The detailed plans need to ensure that the Broxden roundabout is upgraded and roads and travel routes are put in place from the beginning.”

Broxden roundabout.
The Broxden roundabout on the outskirts of Perth.

She added: “Residents all over Perth South are justifiably concerned about potential increased flood risk, and all drainage plans to tackle this must be scrutinised.

“People should not be affected by disruption, noise and dust any more than they have to be, during construction or afterwards. I do look forward to seeing the detailed plans to address all these concerns.”

The scheme, led by the John Dewar Lamberkin Trust, was given the green light two years ago under the last council administration.

Perth and Kinross Council’s then planning and development management committee approved the application, subject to legal agreements, in June 2021.

This week’s decision was deemed necessary in order to satisfy a new Scottish Government planning framework.

